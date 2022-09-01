As many as six children have been subjected to fox attacks during a 12-hour time period in New Jersey. Police are investigating at least six reports of kids being targeted by an animal in Lakewood in Ocean County. The children were playing in their yards or at playgrounds when the attacks took place, according to WPVI. The first report concerned an incident at 10am on Tuesday. A mother told police at around 5.40pm that afternoon that her five-year-old son was attacked while he was playing at the playground on John Street. The boy was taken to hospital and...

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO