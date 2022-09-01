ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meet WallyGator, the 70-pound emotional support reptile who accompanies his human almost everywhere

Like most emotional support animals, Joseph Henney's emotional support companion, WallyGator, accompanies him almost everywhere. They go on walks, take trips to the grocery store together and even sleep in the same bed. However, unlike most emotional support animals, WallyGator is an alligator. "When he turns his nose toward you, that means he expects a kiss. He's super sweet-natured," Henney, who lives in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, told The Washington Post. The 69-year-old revealed that WallyGator even gives hugs to willing shoppers when the pair visit the local farmers market.
JONESTOWN, PA
Children bitten by fox rampaging across New Jersey community

As many as six children have been subjected to fox attacks during a 12-hour time period in New Jersey. Police are investigating at least six reports of kids being targeted by an animal in Lakewood in Ocean County. The children were playing in their yards or at playgrounds when the attacks took place, according to WPVI. The first report concerned an incident at 10am on Tuesday. A mother told police at around 5.40pm that afternoon that her five-year-old son was attacked while he was playing at the playground on John Street. The boy was taken to hospital and...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey

New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Black Bear Takes Nine Bullets Following Home Invasion in Colorado

A black bear was shot multiple times as it charged toward the homeowner when the animal was in the middle of its home invasion in Colorado, ultimately taking nine bullets before falling. At around two in the morning, Ken Mauldin was awakened by screams from his wife at his Steamboat...
COLORADO STATE
Weekly Top News: Butterflies Suffocate to Death at Wedding, Pug Who Couldn’t Open His Mouth Gets Second Chance, Rescue Discovers Abandoned Cat Colony, and More!

Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
TikTok star Wally the alligator is licensed emotional support animal — and loves hugs

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

 https://rock1041.com

