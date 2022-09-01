Read full article on original website
kimberly
3d ago
He is the worst. 60% of democrats voted against him in primaries. Sick he even got 1 vote. What he did to the kids with all the extended lock downs, defunding the police, letting people out of jail , and not once taking a stand on the incredible increase in crime is just plain irresponsible.
Reply
3
Related
fox5dc.com
On The Hill: Reardon Sullivan talks Montgomery County Executive campaign
WASHINGTON - Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive Reardon Sullivan joined FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald for On The Hill Sunday to discuss his candidacy and the upcoming November election. Sullivan will face incumbent and Democratic nominee, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in the contest. The election follows a recount in...
fox5dc.com
‘History’ hikes commemorate International Underground Railroad Month in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - September is International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The month recognizes known freedom seekers and underground railroad operatives, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, when they escaped from slavery. Saturday, Montgomery County commemorated the month by offering history tours, highlighting the struggles of the freedom seekers. Whether...
fox5dc.com
Youth curfew announced in Prince George’s County after violent Labor Day weekend leaves 4 dead
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a youth curfew after a very violent Labor Day weekend that left four dead and several others injured. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says the curfew will begin this upcoming weekend and will last for around 30 days. Ramirez says...
fox5dc.com
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, multiple people injured in shooting at Capitol Heights 7-11
Capitol Heights, MD - Prince George's County Police have confirmed at least one victim, an adult male has died in a shooting at a 7-11 on Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights, MD. The incident occurred at approximately 8pm Saturday night. Police confirm multiple shooting victims. All were transported to local hospitals.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
fox5dc.com
Police search for missing Montgomery County Au Pair
An Au Pair, who was working for a family in Potomac, was reported missing after never arriving to Dulles Airport for a flight. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the investigation.
fox5dc.com
Potomac Au Pair reported missing after not arriving for flight at Dulles Airport, police say
BETHESDA, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for help finding a missing Au Pair who was last seen leaving her employer's home in Potomac. Montgomery County Police say 26-year-old Fanisa Mthembi was last seen the morning of Friday, August 26. According to police, Mthembi ordered a rideshare to...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Prince George's County 7-Eleven store
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights that left one person dead and three others hurt on Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
2 teenagers hurt after shooting outside of Prince George's County movie theater: police
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting outside of a movie theater Saturday night that left two teenagers hurt. Prince George's County Police say the shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, located at 800 Shoppers Way in Largo.
fox5dc.com
More 7000 series Metro trains to return to service in September
WASHINGTON - Metro announce Friday that it is returning more of 7000 series trains to service starting on September 12. According to a press release from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the return marks "a significant step in the restoration of all 7000-series railcars, which is key to Metro’s plan to improve train frequency for customers."
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting inside Capitol Heights 7-Eleven store; Police searching for suspects
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights that left one teenager dead and three others hurt on Saturday night. Prince George's County Police said the call for the shooting at a 7-Eleven store in the 1400 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
1-year-old injured after being shot inside Prince George's County apartment: police
LANHAM, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a young girl was shot inside an apartment in Lanham on Sunday. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road, near Greenbelt Road. Once...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say. According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon. Police say at the...
fox5dc.com
Man charged with killing 1 person, injuring another in Rockville stabbings
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Montgomery County arrested a man for two separate stabbings that happened in Rockville on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, the first stabbing was reported to police around 9:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive. Once at the scene, officers found a...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after shooting fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
EMMITSBURG, Md. - A man in Frederick County is in police custody after being accused of shooting fireworks at a crowd, hitting someone with their car, and running from police on Saturday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision and a possible...
Comments / 1