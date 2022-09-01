ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder to host Family Fun Run

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjW5h_0heK07KH00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is encouraging families to enjoy healthy activities that will keep you moving.

The Thunder is hosting its fourth Thunder Run on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Rumble’s Family Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25, and the Thunder 5K will start at 9:30 a.m.

Both race courses will start at the Paycom Center and wind through downtown Oklahoma City.

“We are excited to once again be live and in person for the Thunder Run,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement. “We can’t wait to join with our fans to promote health and wellness in our community.”

Thunder entertainers including Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, and Thunder Drummers will also be on hand to cheer on the runners and interact with fans.

To register for the run, click here.

