NBA Youngboy Releases New Song ‘Purge Me’, Reportedly Expecting Another Child
The talk of the town in the industry remains who NBA Youngboy is going to sign with since his initial contract with Atlantic Records is now done. There are rumors that Motown has managed to grab him for a sizable deal but those remain unconfirmed at this point. The rapper...
Big Sean Finally Releases ‘Detroit’ Mixtape on Streaming; Includes New Song ‘More Thoughts’
Ten years ago on September 5, Big Sean released his mixtape Detroit on free mixtape sites and immediately scored a hit with the audience. Till this day, it’s easily one of the best rap mixtapes to come out and for years, fans have been demanding that it should be available on streaming services as well for convenience. In March, Sean hinted while replying to a fan on Twitter that a re-mastered version of the tape will arrive on DSPs in April but that didn’t happen.
Kodak Black Shares New Song ‘For No Reason’: Listen
Kodak Black is currently working on his new album which is expected to be released later this year. So far, he has not revealed any details about the LP but he’s making sure the fans are fed with new music regularly. In June, he dropped an EP to celebrate his birthday featuring collaborations with Future and more. Then last month, he served another Extended Play called Closure containing 4 new tracks.
Watch Made In America Fest 2022 (Live Stream)
It’s hard to believe that it’s this time of year already, but today and tomorrow, this year’s Made In America Fest takes place from Philadelphia. Tonight, Tyler, The Creator headlines with artists like J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Kodak Black and more taking the stage before him. Below you can check out a full list of what times everyone hits the stage along with the official live stream.
DJ Khaled Releases Video For ‘JADAKISS INTERLUDE’ Feat. Jadakiss — Watch
DJ Khaled has been relentless in giving songs from his new album GOD DID the visual treatment. He’s been releasing videos on a daily basis and tonight he continues. Yesterday it was the video for 21 Savage’s ‘WAY PAST LUCK‘ and tonight, it’s for a different solo record on the LP – ‘JADAKISS INTERLUDE’.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch
The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
