FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Jubilee College Historic Site reopens
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
Tourists flock to Moline, Illinois for John Deere, both the company and the man
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can watch $3 National Cinema Day movies in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles. Some theaters that will be participating include:. Peoria:. AMC Classic...
hoiabc.com
‘Bicycle Bar Crawl’ spreads word about men’s health
WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you saw a group of bikers pedaling in yellow shirts down Farmington Road Saturday, they wanted to get your attention. The Peoria Area Prostate Awareness Society - or ‘PAPAS’ - hosted their eighth annual Bicycle Bar Crawl, an event all about spreading prostate health awareness. The day involves traveling from bar to bar on bikes, acting as the culmination of weeks of fundraising efforts. With close to 92 riders taking part, the event kicked off at Jimmy’s Bar, followed by an escort around town by the West Peoria Fire Department to get to their next location safely.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
nrgmediadixon.com
Republican Governor Nominee Darrin Bailey Visited Rock Falls Saturday Evening, Blasts Pritzker’s Performance over 4 Years, Claims Any Hate on November Ballot was what the Governor Created
It was a soggy Saturday evening in Rock Falls, but a few dozen of the Whiteside County Republican faithful came to the Whiteside County Headquarters to meet and listen to the Republican Nominee for Governor, Darrin Bailey. When it came time for Bailey to speak to those in attendance, he...
ourquadcities.com
QC church to celebrate pastor’s 29th anniversary
The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island will celebrating the 29th anniversary of its pastor. On Sunday, September 18th, the congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Avenue, Rock Island, will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and Family. The Second Baptist Church family extends our thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, ‘Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,’ Ephesians 4:11.
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
wgil.com
RJ Race Cars And Quarter-Max Celebrating 35 Years In Galesburg
You’ve like driven by and never knew an international company was operating at 300 N. Linwood Rd in Galesburg. RJ Race Cars, Inc. and Quarter-Max have been serving drag racing enthusiasts and professional racers around the world for 35 years. Founder and owner Rick Jones and his son, co-owner, Rickie Jones joined Tom Meredith on “Galesburg Live” to talk about the company and it’s history.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
