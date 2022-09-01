WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you saw a group of bikers pedaling in yellow shirts down Farmington Road Saturday, they wanted to get your attention. The Peoria Area Prostate Awareness Society - or ‘PAPAS’ - hosted their eighth annual Bicycle Bar Crawl, an event all about spreading prostate health awareness. The day involves traveling from bar to bar on bikes, acting as the culmination of weeks of fundraising efforts. With close to 92 riders taking part, the event kicked off at Jimmy’s Bar, followed by an escort around town by the West Peoria Fire Department to get to their next location safely.

WEST PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO