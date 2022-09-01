Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
Harvest Festival returns to James City County Sept. 17
The fall annual family tradition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
WAVY News 10
HRS Plays ‘Password’
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“The violence must end,” Norfolk mayor responds to recent violence in the city
Norfolk Interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith said three shootings happened within hours of each other.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
WAVY News 10
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View
Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. 3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News, Kiahnna Patterson reports. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth. Norfolk Police investigating...
Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
Owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the closure was “done deliberately”
Baxter Simmons, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, told 10 On Your Side he was blindsided on Thursday. The National Park Service told Simmons he had to shut down Paradise Ocean Club.
Missing elderly man last seen walking out of Portsmouth hospital safely located
Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing elderly man last seen walking out of a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. 3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive …. ODU pulls stunning upset against Virginia Tech. Paradise Ocean Club at Fort...
Man dies following shooting on S. Saratoga St in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Comments / 0