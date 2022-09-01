ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

HRS Plays ‘Password’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View

Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. 3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News, Kiahnna Patterson reports. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth. Norfolk Police investigating...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

