WVNS

Oak Leaf Festival holds festivities throughout the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The Oak Leaf Festival continued a weekend of festivities on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The event returned to Fayette County for the 22nd year. The action-packed weekend featured a chili cookout, a car and motorcycle show, a video game tournament, and even a kiddie area. Saundie Smith, the Director of the Oak […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Past & Present YWCA Charleston, WV

*Due to our limited capacity at this time, YWCA Past & Present will not be accepting volunteers until further notice. YWCA Past & Present Gently Used Clothing Store features a unique variety of gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing, accessories, shoes, and gift items. Basement Sales are held the first Friday and Saturday of each month and offer shoppers a chance to find unique treasures at incredible bargain prices. Clothing from the store is provided to YWCA program participants free of charge as needed, and job training opportunities are available. Donations of clothing and other items are always appreciated, and volunteer opportunities are available.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local church celebrates 29 of service to the community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley celebrates 29 years of serving the local community. They held a morning service on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with singing and fellowship, then moved outside for a block party. Church Founder and Bishop Fred Simms said he cannot believe how fast time flew. “There’s nothing like […]
BECKLEY, WV
anglerschannel.com

Chicken Biscuits and Thunder Crickets

As nervous energy built in anticipation for the start of day two of the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship, I noticed a Marshall University team calmly preparing for their number to be called. One dude was tying on a Thunder Cricket vibrating swim jig, and the other was about to get down on a Bojangles Chicken Biscuit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
DC News Now

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

2022 Kids Classic Festival starts in Beckley next week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival starts next week on Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This year’s festival begins Labor Day with a variety of activities. Kids Day at New River Park will feature the Cincinnati Circus shows. In these shows, aerial circus acts, fire twirling, and more can be watched […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wet summer, different call for fall

(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Workshop at West Virginia Capitol aims to boost advocacy skills

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and the West Virginia Hope in Action Alliance held a workshop on Aug. 27 at the state Capitol Building. Entitled “Narrative Disruption: Sharing Your Public Narrative for Connection, Power and Change,” the workshop was held to equip local community leaders with the skills needed to effectively advocate with government and other groups, said a press release from Reed Byers – Change Agent LLC.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston taking fall applications for small business grants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Applications for the Fall Cycle of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grant are now available. According to the City of Charleston, 17 small businesses in Charleston were awarded grants through this year’s summer cycle, totaling an amount of $152,800 awarded. “Our Small Business Investment Grant Program helps our local businesses leverage funding […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha football league has to wait one more year

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

