1st Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival raises money for good cause
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fun event in South Charleston was all for a good cause! Today, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 marked the inaugural “Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival.” The event took place at the Olive Tree Catering and Cafe restaurant on Second Avenue and C Street. The event featured all kinds of […]
Oak Leaf Festival holds festivities throughout the weekend
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The Oak Leaf Festival continued a weekend of festivities on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The event returned to Fayette County for the 22nd year. The action-packed weekend featured a chili cookout, a car and motorcycle show, a video game tournament, and even a kiddie area. Saundie Smith, the Director of the Oak […]
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans fireworks display: What you need to know
KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues and spending time with family. Two cities in Kanawha County have collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. In order to prepare for Sunday's fireworks display, Nitro and Saint...
Road Trippin'...Past & Present YWCA Charleston, WV
*Due to our limited capacity at this time, YWCA Past & Present will not be accepting volunteers until further notice. YWCA Past & Present Gently Used Clothing Store features a unique variety of gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing, accessories, shoes, and gift items. Basement Sales are held the first Friday and Saturday of each month and offer shoppers a chance to find unique treasures at incredible bargain prices. Clothing from the store is provided to YWCA program participants free of charge as needed, and job training opportunities are available. Donations of clothing and other items are always appreciated, and volunteer opportunities are available.
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Local church celebrates 29 of service to the community
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley celebrates 29 years of serving the local community. They held a morning service on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with singing and fellowship, then moved outside for a block party. Church Founder and Bishop Fred Simms said he cannot believe how fast time flew. “There’s nothing like […]
Chicken Biscuits and Thunder Crickets
As nervous energy built in anticipation for the start of day two of the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship, I noticed a Marshall University team calmly preparing for their number to be called. One dude was tying on a Thunder Cricket vibrating swim jig, and the other was about to get down on a Bojangles Chicken Biscuit.
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
2022 Kids Classic Festival starts in Beckley next week
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival starts next week on Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This year’s festival begins Labor Day with a variety of activities. Kids Day at New River Park will feature the Cincinnati Circus shows. In these shows, aerial circus acts, fire twirling, and more can be watched […]
Rollin’ Smoke BBQ restaurant in Kanawha County closes its doors
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing. On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good. In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales. Below is […]
West Virginia Sober Living holds event for Recovery Month in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thursday kicked off Recovery Month and West Virginia Sober Living held a free event to kick the month off. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magic Island in Charleston. There were activities, resources and keynote speakers to celebrate recovery. West Virginia Sober Living will have events […]
Wet summer, different call for fall
(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
Workshop at West Virginia Capitol aims to boost advocacy skills
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and the West Virginia Hope in Action Alliance held a workshop on Aug. 27 at the state Capitol Building. Entitled “Narrative Disruption: Sharing Your Public Narrative for Connection, Power and Change,” the workshop was held to equip local community leaders with the skills needed to effectively advocate with government and other groups, said a press release from Reed Byers – Change Agent LLC.
Nitro, St. Albans to close bridge for pedestrians to watch Labor Day fireworks Sunday
NITRO, W.Va. — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday night for the Labor Day fireworks display. The state Department of Transportation said the bridge will closed from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The bridge will be open for foot...
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Charleston taking fall applications for small business grants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Applications for the Fall Cycle of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grant are now available. According to the City of Charleston, 17 small businesses in Charleston were awarded grants through this year’s summer cycle, totaling an amount of $152,800 awarded. “Our Small Business Investment Grant Program helps our local businesses leverage funding […]
Kanawha football league has to wait one more year
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
