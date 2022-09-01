CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.

