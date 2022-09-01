Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
ComicBook
AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns
CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca Are Engaged After Nearly 1 Year of Dating
She said yes! 90 Day Fiancé stars Ben Ratbhun and Mahogany Roca are engaged after nearly a year of dating. The couple announced their engagement and revealed details about Mahogany’s ring and Ben’s proposal in a YouTube video titled “Looking for a RING!” which was posted on Tuesday, August 9.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
wrestlinginc.com
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
Comments / 4