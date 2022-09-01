ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 million people may lose Medicaid coverage after COVID-19 PHE ends, says HHS

Roughly 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, and only a small percentage are likely to obtain coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Using longitudinal survey data and 2021...
beckerspayer.com

Biden administration proposes rule to overhaul Medicaid, CHIP enrollment process

The Biden-Harris Administration proposed a new CMS rule Aug. 31 to overhaul the enrollment processes for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Programs. If finalized, the rule would streamline applications and standardize eligibility and enrollment policies nationwide. Senior CMS officials told reporters the rule was developed...
MedCity News

Stanford study: 30% of opioid-naive Medicaid patients develop a dependency after prescription

Healthcare providers need better algorithms to predict opioid dependency, especially among Medicaid patients, according to new research from Stanford University and Gainwell. Stanford researchers teamed up with healthcare technology company Gainwell to use the company’s datasets — 180,000 de-identified Medicaid claims from six states (three in the Southeast, two in the West and one in the Midwest). Their research revealed that among patients who had never taken an opioid, 30% developed an opioid dependency following their first prescription. The study was published last week in PLOS Digital Health.
Axios

Why more people are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans

As Medicare's open enrollment season approaches, it's possible a majority of seniors will choose a Medicare Advantage plan for next year rather than traditional Medicare, according to a KFF report. Why it matters: Medicare Advantage has been growing quickly thanks to promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits,...
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
