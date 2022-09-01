Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
15 million people may lose Medicaid coverage after COVID-19 PHE ends, says HHS
Roughly 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, and only a small percentage are likely to obtain coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Using longitudinal survey data and 2021...
beckerspayer.com
Biden administration proposes rule to overhaul Medicaid, CHIP enrollment process
The Biden-Harris Administration proposed a new CMS rule Aug. 31 to overhaul the enrollment processes for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Programs. If finalized, the rule would streamline applications and standardize eligibility and enrollment policies nationwide. Senior CMS officials told reporters the rule was developed...
MedCity News
Stanford study: 30% of opioid-naive Medicaid patients develop a dependency after prescription
Healthcare providers need better algorithms to predict opioid dependency, especially among Medicaid patients, according to new research from Stanford University and Gainwell. Stanford researchers teamed up with healthcare technology company Gainwell to use the company’s datasets — 180,000 de-identified Medicaid claims from six states (three in the Southeast, two in the West and one in the Midwest). Their research revealed that among patients who had never taken an opioid, 30% developed an opioid dependency following their first prescription. The study was published last week in PLOS Digital Health.
Why more people are enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans
As Medicare's open enrollment season approaches, it's possible a majority of seniors will choose a Medicare Advantage plan for next year rather than traditional Medicare, according to a KFF report. Why it matters: Medicare Advantage has been growing quickly thanks to promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits,...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs.
Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year
If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
CNBC
Even with two checks in September, Supplemental Security Income benefits fall short. Here's how the program could be updated
A calendar quirk means disabled and elderly beneficiaries in this federal program will receive two checks in September, but it's not reason to celebrate. The program's 8 million beneficiaries live close to poverty due to outdated rules around asset and income limits. Now, calls are increasing for the program's rules...
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...
3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits
If you fall into one of these groups, your monthly income could see a significant boost.
Essence
Cancel It Joe! Older Americans Are Standing Up And Saying No To Student Loan Payments With New Initiative
With ever-increasing and looming student debt payments, the Debt Collective is taking action on behalf of the fastest growing demographic of student loan debtors with the Fifty Over Fifty initiative. The Debt Collective launched a new campaign today: “Fifty Over Fifty.” The group’s latest crusade is “a coordinated student debt...
Social Security Income: First half of $1,682 SSI this month to be sent in just four days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two September payments in less than a week.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
