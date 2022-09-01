Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend
A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
Kansas State Collegian
Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year
Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Geary County Booking Photo Sept. 2
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mary Barrios, Probation violation, Arrested 9/1. Shelby Thompson, Domestic battery, Criminal deprivation...
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
WIBW
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
1350kman.com
KSN.com
Deadly motorcycle/car accident outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon
MCHPERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One motorcycle driver died in an accident in McPherson county two and a half miles outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on highway K-4 at 15th avenue, when the cycle driver was going west. KHP...
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
WIBW
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames. Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2. RCFD#1 indicated that...
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
WIBW
Murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man convicted in a 2019 murder will spend life in prison. A Shawnee County judge Friday sentenced Larry Huggins III to life without parole for the murder of 15-year-old Owen Hughes. Huggins was convicted in May of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and...
