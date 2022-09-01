State Democrats prepare for McGuiness to move forward with primary campaign despite convictions

Read full article on original website
DELAWARE ELECTIONS – Who, What, Where & When
There are a lot of new things about voting in Delaware. Vote by Mail was new during the pandemic, early voting is new to the First State this year. The Delaware Primary Election is Tuesday, September 13. The Delaware General Election is Tuesday, November 8. The polls will be open from 7am to 8pm for each.
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
SEE IT: Ahead of Trump rally, PA governor candidate Mastriano sues Jan. 6 panel
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R) has announced he's filed a lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee.
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election
Even though Delaware’s primary election isn’t until Sept. 13, about 773 Delawareans have already cast their vote at one of the state’s 13 early voting locations. The 2022 primary is the first full-scale election to allow early voting. The state allowed early voting once before during the 4th Representative District special election in March. House Bill 38, which authorized the ... Read More
Delaware’s convicted auditor could actually be removed from office and still get re-elected
So this could really happen. Let’s say Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s first-term auditor, wins her Sept. 13 Democratic primary against a political newcomer. The victory would come exactly two weeks after a judge upheld a jury’s verdict that she was guilty of misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct for abusing the power of her office.
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Gov. Wolf, Democrats Push for $2,000 Direct Payments, Republicans Remain Skeptical
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Monday in Pittsburgh, Governor Tom Wolf and Democratic legislators continued their efforts to provide direct payments to Pennsylvanians who need it most. For months, Wolf and Democrats have been urging the Republican-majority General Assembly to pass legislation in the House and Senate to...
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Bitter divisions greet Biden’s Wilkes-Barre visit
WILKES-BARRE — Both sides wanted to talk about crowds. According to Wilkes University officials, about 700 people attended President Joe Biden’s speech at the Marts Center on Tuesday. Groups of protesters gathered in various spots in downtown Wilkes-Barre to show opposition to his visit — some with flags...
Biden Says Americans Need An "F-15," Not A Gun
(Wilkes-Barre, PA) -- President Biden says Americans "need an F-15" to protect the U.S. and not a gun. Biden gave a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday about his "Safer America Plan," which he said was about "funding the police" instead of "defunding." The President has requested 35-billion dollars in the new fiscal year budget for funding the police. Biden said his plan also calls on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. In his speech Tuesday, Biden said to keep America safe, "you need an F-15" and "something a little more than a gun."
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award
Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others Culture Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout The Point ... Read More
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
