Conway, SC

wpde.com

Coastal Carolina wins Bassmaster College National Championship

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University was able to reel in a win Sunday for the Bassmaster College National Championship. The tournament was held on Winyah Bay and Murrells Inlet native Andrew Vereen and CCU partner Connor Cartmell won the stop spot. The pair had a three-day...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Carolina rallies to beat Army in season opener

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 on Saturday in an opener for both teams. Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as a way to memorialize Drew's memory. His name could also be seen written right above the driver's...
CAYCE, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

One killed in crash near downtown Florence

Florence, S.C. — One person died Sunday in a single car crash along the 800 block of West Evans St. near downtown Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. Several officers were on scene, blocking both lanes of West Evans to North Harrell St. NEW:...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Serious injuries reported after crash with entrapment in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road near the state line. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
LONGS, SC

