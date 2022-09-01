Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. James
Related
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina wins Bassmaster College National Championship
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University was able to reel in a win Sunday for the Bassmaster College National Championship. The tournament was held on Winyah Bay and Murrells Inlet native Andrew Vereen and CCU partner Connor Cartmell won the stop spot. The pair had a three-day...
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina rallies to beat Army in season opener
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 on Saturday in an opener for both teams. Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide...
wpde.com
Conway man with cancer checks going to a CCU football game off his bucket list
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds of folks were decked out in teal for Coastal Carolina University’s first home game. There were vendors and activities set up at TEALtown which is on CCU's campus. This teal nation spirit is something that Jimmy Harrington never thought he’d get to experience....
wpde.com
Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as a way to memorialize Drew's memory. His name could also be seen written right above the driver's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Mustang Week hits the gas on a 2023 return to Myrtle Beach after thoughts of cancellation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Mustang Week, despite many thinking it would be the event's last ride after 21 years, will be revving on. On the event's Facebook page, an announcement was made a little before noon, saying what the Mustang community had been hoping for. The post reads:
wpde.com
Enjoy the catch of the day with 'I Love Seafood Fest' in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like seafood?. The I Love Seafood Fest is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. You’ll be able to enjoy lobster tails, crab legs, crab cakes, oysters and more. There will be live music and a live demonstration by Food Network Cut Throat...
wpde.com
Travel experts make predictions ahead of Labor Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is here and many are traveling to Myrtle Beach to spend the holiday weekend. Nationwide, AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for the holiday, and we know the Grand Strand is a destination for some of them. The Myrtle Beach...
wpde.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Counselor discusses how to talk tragedy with kids in light of Carolina Forest shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — New information was released on Friday about the shooting in Carolina Forest that left a mother and her two kids shot to death. Public records revealed that 42- year-old Laura Moberley was in a custody dispute with her husband, William, over the kids. The family...
wpde.com
One killed in crash near downtown Florence
Florence, S.C. — One person died Sunday in a single car crash along the 800 block of West Evans St. near downtown Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. Several officers were on scene, blocking both lanes of West Evans to North Harrell St. NEW:...
wpde.com
100 Deadly Days of Summer: SCDPS sees record-low numbers of collisions and deaths
For many people, Labor Day Weekend marks an unofficial end to summer, but for South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, it marks the end of the '100 Deadly Days of Summer.'. Beginning on Memorial Day Weekend, it’s one of the busiest times of the year for traveling and when highway patrol sees a spike in crashes and deaths.
wpde.com
Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
3 adults, 1 toddler taken to hospital after boat fire in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people were injured, including a toddler, in a boat fire on Monday. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to us on scene that there were three adults and one toddler involved in the incident. All four were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
wpde.com
Beach rules to know along the Grand Strand after Labor Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tourist season along the Grand Strand is almost at an end and so are some of the rules to follow on the beach. Here are some of the rules that will no longer be in effect as we head into the fall season:. MYRTLE BEACH:
wpde.com
1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wpde.com
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
wpde.com
1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
wpde.com
Serious injuries reported after crash with entrapment in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road near the state line. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
wpde.com
Law enforcement capture escaped Florence County prisoner in wooded area: Police
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement captured an escaped prisoner Friday night without incident, according to police. He was found around the CSX wooded area. The escape originally happened from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 pm., according to police. The capture was a joint effort by the Florence Police...
Comments / 0