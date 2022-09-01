ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Traffic
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Portsmouth, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#School Bus#Hampton Roads#Attorneys#Lifehacks#Kalfus Nachman#The Hampton Roads Show
WAVY News 10

Police investigating homicide on N Military Highway in Norfolk

During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-investigating-homicide-on-n-military-highway-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy