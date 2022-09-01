Read full article on original website
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
“The violence must end,” Norfolk mayor responds to recent violence in the city
Norfolk Interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith said three shootings happened within hours of each other.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
Man fatally shot on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway.
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Police investigating homicide on N Military Highway in Norfolk
Man dies following shooting on S. Saratoga St in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
York County searching for armed and dangerous suspect
According to police, the suspect is out on foot in the area of Dare Road and Lakeside Drive. The Sheriff's Office has both deputies and a K9 tracking in the area.
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults that are displaced by the fire.
Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving a child
According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road.
Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
