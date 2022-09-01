Read full article on original website
Apple's new iPhones will sparkle, but the magic lies in older models
At this week's 'Far out' event, Apple is all but certain to unveil a new quartet of iPhones – 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro Max, if the rumours are correct. All will pack enough upgrades to please those with the cash to splash out, Apple hopes.
How 'Far Out' is Apple's next big thing?
This week, Apple will be mostly concentrating on its 'Far Out' event, which is likely to see the new debut of the iPhone 14 family -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- as well as new AirPods and a new Apple Watch.
Google Chrome zero-day flaw: Users urged to install update 'immediately'
Google has released a security update for the Chrome browser on Windows, Mac and Linux to fix a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability that is being exploited actively by cyberattacks – and users are urged to apply the update as soon as possible. The release, which updates Google Chrome to...
Microsoft is launching something primed to get on your nerves (or maybe not)
But ideas that might go one way or the other seem to roll out of tech companies like barrels out of a pub cellar. The latest one that's captivated me to a curious humming disharmony comes from Microsoft. It's one that I'm sure has only the best of intentions, but...
