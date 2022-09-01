ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

HRS Plays ‘Password’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Labor Day#The Hampton Roads Show#Casual Home Furniture
WAVY News 10

Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
historicjamestowne.org

“Maids to Virginia”

It’s 1621 as you meet one of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as she tells of her hopes, fears and reactions to her new home in the wilderness.
JAMESTOWN, VA
scenicstates.com

6 Awesome Water Parks in Virginia to Check Out

Visiting one of the many water parks in Virginia can make for a fantastic and different-than-usual family day. On a hot day, escaping the city to find relief in the water is one of the favorite activities of both kids and adults. On a rainy winter day, nothing beats finding...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy