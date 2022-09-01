Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
WAVY News 10
CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
princessanneindy.com
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
princessanneindy.com
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
WAVY News 10
HRS Plays ‘Password’
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
The perfect match: How a young 10 On Your Side viewer saved a life
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) -- Bodybuilder and personal trainer April Sethmann was on top of the world until 2016. That's when surgeons found the unexpected following a hysterectomy. Because of a rare form of cancer, doctors removed her right kidney and half of her left kidney.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
historicjamestowne.org
“Maids to Virginia”
It’s 1621 as you meet one of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as she tells of her hopes, fears and reactions to her new home in the wilderness.
scenicstates.com
6 Awesome Water Parks in Virginia to Check Out
Visiting one of the many water parks in Virginia can make for a fantastic and different-than-usual family day. On a hot day, escaping the city to find relief in the water is one of the favorite activities of both kids and adults. On a rainy winter day, nothing beats finding...
Harvest Festival returns to James City County Sept. 17
The fall annual family tradition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
WAVY News 10
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
