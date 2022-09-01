Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
3 Democrat lawmakers win state award for combating climate change
Three Democrat lawmakers received awards for their work passing bills to combat climate change in the Colorado legislature. Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton and Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville all received the 2022 Courage Award from the Colorado Renewable Energy Society for enacting "key structural reforms that combat the adverse effects of climate change," the society announced Friday.
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado
A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Medical marijuana sales continue to drop in Colorado
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, medical marijuana sales in the state in June 2022 were $19.2 million, down from $34.5 million in June 2021 — a 44% drop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Colorado should follow Alaska’s electoral lead
I have spent more than a year ogling Alaska’s new election system. The Last Frontier state has stepped to the front of the line battling the hyper-partisan terror that has taken ahold of our country. Colorado should race to be next. The unique system adopted by Alaska combines two...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Colorado restaurants still struggling, more than 2 years after pandemic began
DENVER — A Labor Day tradition is back at Denver's Civic Center Park for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people are enjoying the Taste of Colorado this weekend. It's a welcome sight for restaurant owners and food vendors, but their problems are not nearly over. "On the...
coloradopolitics.com
The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge
What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night
BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns
Colorado communities are facing numerous societal concerns, according to a new report released by the ACLU of Colorado. "We cannot ignore it, and we have to begin to address this now," said Deborah Richardson, the executive director the ACLU of Colorado. "The issues that were identified in this report — it's not happening somewhere else. We're looking at this as a reality for Colorado, no matter which part of the state it is."The report lists the top concerns affecting families in the state. Among many, some of the biggest issues listed were encounters with police and immigration and customs enforcement...
Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over 150 ‘Highway Maintenance Specialist’ Jobs Available in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire Highway Maintenance Specialists right now. Looking at their web page, it appears over 150 job openings are available right now in Colorado. Are you passionate about travel? Do you enjoy promoting safety and highway improvement? This may be your next gig.
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up To $1,500 In Payments Going Out to Colorado Locals
Many states are giving citizens their tax rebates in the Fall. This money will provide much help to citizens who are facing the effects of inflation. The other states which have also announced rebates include:
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Colorado Marijuana Testing Improvements May Change DUI Laws
1If you've followed along at all between Colorado originally legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012 and today, you probably know that because we were one of the first states to do so, there have been a lot of experiments that have taken place in regards to it in the last 10+ years.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Comments / 0