ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

3 Democrat lawmakers win state award for combating climate change

Three Democrat lawmakers received awards for their work passing bills to combat climate change in the Colorado legislature. Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton and Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville all received the 2022 Courage Award from the Colorado Renewable Energy Society for enacting "key structural reforms that combat the adverse effects of climate change," the society announced Friday.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado

A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
coloradosun.com

Nicolais: Colorado should follow Alaska’s electoral lead

I have spent more than a year ogling Alaska’s new election system. The Last Frontier state has stepped to the front of the line battling the hyper-partisan terror that has taken ahold of our country. Colorado should race to be next. The unique system adopted by Alaska combines two...
ALASKA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge

What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
OutThere Colorado

Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night

BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns

Colorado communities are facing numerous societal concerns, according to a new report released by the ACLU of Colorado. "We cannot ignore it, and we have to begin to address this now," said Deborah Richardson, the executive director the ACLU of Colorado. "The issues that were identified in this report — it's not happening somewhere else. We're looking at this as a reality for Colorado, no matter which part of the state it is."The report lists the top concerns affecting families in the state. Among many, some of the biggest issues listed were encounters with police and immigration and customs enforcement...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#State Of Colorado#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Coloradans#Startup Loan Fund
K99

A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy