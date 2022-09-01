The Pella City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider a new building permit moratorium along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor. A prior pause on new construction had expired, but at the August 2nd meeting, the council reintroduced a development plan for the stretch of road from Main Street down to Eagle Lane. The new moratorium includes permits for single family and two-family residential homes and continues until December 31st, 2023, or until the council adopts necessary zoning changes to implement an economic development plan, whichever comes first. Buildings destroyed by severe weather or fires are not subject to the pause. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can be viewed online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.

