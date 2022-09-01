Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Train derailment spills asphalt into creek in Hampton
HAMPTON, Iowa — A train derailed in Hampton early Monday morning. Union Pacific released the following statement regarding the derailment:. "At around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, approximately 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa. The train was carrying mixed commodities, and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the creek. Hazmat teams are on scene and emergency response activities are underway. The crew was not hurt, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation."
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
KCCI.com
Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback
DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Consider New Permit Moratorium for Oskaloosa Street
The Pella City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider a new building permit moratorium along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor. A prior pause on new construction had expired, but at the August 2nd meeting, the council reintroduced a development plan for the stretch of road from Main Street down to Eagle Lane. The new moratorium includes permits for single family and two-family residential homes and continues until December 31st, 2023, or until the council adopts necessary zoning changes to implement an economic development plan, whichever comes first. Buildings destroyed by severe weather or fires are not subject to the pause. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can be viewed online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.
iheart.com
Taste of the Junction Festival Begins Friday in West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Taste of the Junction Festival begins Friday in West Des Moines. The first part of the festival, called "The Junction Speaks" will happen Friday night from 5pm-8pm at the Raccoon River Nature Lodge at 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. The event will feature storytelling about the history of Valley Junction and its residents as well as live jazz and refreshments. Saturday's multicultural festival will take place from 2pm to 10pm in the Historic Valley Junction featuring food vendors, local artists, live music, and more. All events are free and open to the public.
KCCI.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, after a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report their preliminary findings from the scene indicate a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Avenue and the bicyclist was also going southbound on the road. The crash appears to have happened in the curb lane.
KCCI.com
Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
KCCI.com
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Serious crash highlights dangerous rise of street racing
DES MOINES, Iowa — East 14th Street is not a speedway, but two drivers created a trail of destruction when they treated it like one this weekend. Police say they aren’t the only ones causing chaos on Des Moines’ streets. “The speeds are extremely excessive,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. […]
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
