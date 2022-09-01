ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?

IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
WMBF

Learning to cope with tragedy after a mother, 2 children found dead in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shaken by news of the recent shooting deaths of a mother and her two children. Laura Moberley and her two young children, Eric and Emily, who were students of Carolina Forest Elementary and Ten Oaks Middle School, were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle on Wednesday.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Grand Strand#Back To School#Himalayan Salt
wpde.com

'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
LAKE CITY, SC
live5news.com

Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
MENTAL HEALTH
WBTW News13

Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing.  The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle.  “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy