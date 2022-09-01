Read full article on original website
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
Counselor discusses how to talk tragedy with kids in light of Carolina Forest shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — New information was released on Friday about the shooting in Carolina Forest that left a mother and her two kids shot to death. Public records revealed that 42- year-old Laura Moberley was in a custody dispute with her husband, William, over the kids. The family...
wpde.com
Georgia family asks for birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no-shows at party
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL, CNN NEWSOURCE) — When you're only eight years old birthday parties mean everything but what happens when you throw several and no one shows up?. "My nephew turns nine on September 14. Last year, he didn't have anyone show up to his birthday party," Austin’s aunt, Bri Sosebee, said.
WMBF
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?
IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
wpde.com
Beach rules to know along the Grand Strand after Labor Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tourist season along the Grand Strand is almost at an end and so are some of the rules to follow on the beach. Here are some of the rules that will no longer be in effect as we head into the fall season:. MYRTLE BEACH:
WMBF
Learning to cope with tragedy after a mother, 2 children found dead in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shaken by news of the recent shooting deaths of a mother and her two children. Laura Moberley and her two young children, Eric and Emily, who were students of Carolina Forest Elementary and Ten Oaks Middle School, were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle on Wednesday.
wpde.com
Enjoy the catch of the day with 'I Love Seafood Fest' in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like seafood?. The I Love Seafood Fest is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. You’ll be able to enjoy lobster tails, crab legs, crab cakes, oysters and more. There will be live music and a live demonstration by Food Network Cut Throat...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Colored School graduate, longtime resident celebrates 100th birthday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Fewer than 1% of people in the world live to be 100 years old, and a Myrtle Beach native is now part of that percentage. “God-fearing, I would say kind of spunky, always has been and just the diva head to toe in the dress," Cookie Goings said to explain birthday girl, Florrie Cuttino.
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina
WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
my40.tv
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Avoid this 1 thing loved ones do that causes harm
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Kenza Haddock with Oceanic Counseling Group said there’s one thing loved ones do that could cause more harm for someone struggling with their mental health. “A lot of times when someone talks to someone, like a...
wpde.com
'Shocking and sobering:' South Carolina teachers respond to plummeting test scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that student test scores plummeted in math and reading after the pandemic. It is a decline that hasn't been seen in decades. Shocking and sobering is how Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association describes the results of a study conducted by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
WTGS
'With the angels:' Conway couple loses son after birthing triplets 16 weeks early
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A local couple is mourning the loss of their son after birthing a set of triplets 16 weeks before their due date. Seven days ago, we spoke with the family, Michael and Elena Nitkin, who said the babies were fighting for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
live5news.com
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
WLTX.com
South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
Thousands roll into Horry County RV campgrounds for Labor Day weekend
LONGS S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are rolling into Horry County this weekend in RVs to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The Willow Tree RV Resort and Campground in Longs is experiencing record-breaking numbers compared with last year, officials said. A year ago at this time, the campground was about 75% to 85% full; […]
Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing. The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle. “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
Police: South Carolina elementary school teacher, her 2 children found dead inside house
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C — A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found dead in their house on Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area, according to police. According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday officers were...
