Netflix is in a race to outdo Disney Plus by moving up its timeline to debut its cheaper, ad-supported plan for subscribers. As opposed to dropping this new subscription tier in early 2023 as initially planned, #Netflix is looking at a November 1st release, to get it out the streaming door before Disney Plus’ Dec. 8th launch of its ad-supported service. Netflix is working with its ad partner, Microsoft, to get advertisers and ad buyers locked in on negotiated prices by September 30th to meet its November 1st launch date. In other news, Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called out his work in the DCEU movie, saying it was nothing but clown work in comparison to his other, more serious roles. And a message from NHTSA on safe driving and reaching for the stars.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO