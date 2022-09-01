Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Save On Xbox Series X Bundle, The Quarry on PS5, and More
Check out the the best daily deals to get the long weekend started, including a rare discount on an Xbox Series X gaming console bundle, $170 off the Apple AirPods Max headphones, $50 off the Bose SoundLik II portable Bluetooth speaker, and $300 off the Arcade1Up The Simpsons cabinet. Plus, save on horror gem The Quarry on PS5, and check out the new low price on the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti video card.
Deal Alert: Save up to $500 Off the 2022 Hisense U8H 4K Mini-LED Gaming TVs
If you're in the market for an excellent, future proofed gaming TV but want to keep your budget to under $1K, then take a look at the 2022 Hisense U8H series TVs. They have all the technology you'd want in a current generation gaming TV and they perform superbly as HDR TV sets as well. Best of all, Amazon has the 65" and 55" models at the lowest price we've seen, cheaper than on Amazon Prime Day or last year's Black Friday. At their new price point, they are strong contenders for best quality TVs in their respective price ranges.
The Best Labor Day TV Deals at Amazon
Labor Day weekend is upon us and that means there's plenty of deals floating around the internet to take advantage of. And, with the NFL football season right around the corner, there's no better time to upgrade your old TV to something newer. Amazon currently has some great deals on a selection of awesome Samsung, LG, and Sony 4K TVs. Check out our full list below of the best deals you can take advantage of right now.
Xbox Exec Wants to Show Fable Now, But the Developer Wants It to Be Ready First
Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty already wants to show off Fable on the Xbox Series X but developer Playground Games has refused to do so until it's properly ready. Speaking at PAX West 2022, Booty said that Playground is doing so many cool things with the next generation Fable game that he asks them to share it every time he sees it:
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Premijera serije The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power privukla je 25 MILIONA GLEDALACA!
Premijera serije The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power u dve epizode privukla je 25 miliona gledalaca za 24 sata i zvanično je postala najveća premijera u istoriji Prime Video. Amazon je podelio podatak o ovoj prekretnici u saopštenju za javnost, rekavši da je...
The Division Heartland: New Details Go Live a Little Too Early
New details about Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland have emerged on an Ubisoft Store listing, revealing more about the free-to-play shooter and its various game modes. Twitter user Unknown1Z1 posted a video of the game listing together with a link to the page for it, which now returns a "404 - Page not found" error. The same information, however, appears on another page on the Ubisoft Store that spotlights several in-game images as well as new details about the different gameplay features and character options available to players.
You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
Netflix Is Getting Cheaper ... With Ads - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is in a race to outdo Disney Plus by moving up its timeline to debut its cheaper, ad-supported plan for subscribers. As opposed to dropping this new subscription tier in early 2023 as initially planned, #Netflix is looking at a November 1st release, to get it out the streaming door before Disney Plus’ Dec. 8th launch of its ad-supported service. Netflix is working with its ad partner, Microsoft, to get advertisers and ad buyers locked in on negotiated prices by September 30th to meet its November 1st launch date. In other news, Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called out his work in the DCEU movie, saying it was nothing but clown work in comparison to his other, more serious roles. And a message from NHTSA on safe driving and reaching for the stars.
New Details on Cancelled Zelda Sheik Game Seemingly Emerge: 'It Was an Experiment Gone Wrong'
New details about the Sheik game once in development at Retro Studios have been revealed. The Zelda spin-off was reportedly in various stages of early development for three years, but one developer described the simplistic gameplay as "an experiment gone wrong," leading to its cancellation. First properly revealed through concept...
Amazon Introduced New Tactics to Combat The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review Bombing
Review bombing by internet trolls has become a huge problem and has caused sites like Rotten Tomatoes to show user scores for films and movies that are far lower than they should be. To help combat that problem, Amazon has introduced a new delay tactic for its new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Genshin Impact: Tighnari and Zhongli Banner Makes $15 Million in Ten Days
Genshin Impact’s much-awaited Version 3.0 is finally here and it brought the Dendro 5-star bow user Tighnari along with a rerun for the Geo Archon, Zhongli. The banner went live on August 24, 2022, and we have data from the Chinese App Store that shows that the banner generated $15 million in revenue.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
The Last of Us Part 1 - Rebuilt for PS5: Tapping Into the Senses Trailer
Join Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, game director Matthew Gallant, and creative director and writer Shaun Escayg as they discuss how The Last of Us Part 1 has been rebuilt for PS5 to bring the remake to be much closer to the studio's original vision for the game. From improved character facial animations to 3D audio and weather haptics, here's how the remake has been enhanced, two generations on from it's original release.
LEGO Brawls - Launch Trailer
LEGO Brawls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The launch trailer showcases customization options as LEGO themed-characters, including pirates and more, battle each other.
