ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Timber, MT

Out and About: Go back in time at Cole Drug in Big Timber

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4nZM_0heJxGcU00

There are not many places left in Montana that you can walk into and be taken back to the 1930s, but at Cole Drug in Big Timber, you get the full experience. It has a soda fountain and pharmacy all in one.

It's a historical hidden gem in a small Montana town. Since its opening in 1935, the store continues to be a place to pick up a prescription and grab a sweet treat.

“We just get a lot of questions about the history of it,” Taylor Wagner said recently. Wagner has worked at Cole Drug for about seven months and admitted she did not know much about the history of the building.

Q2 News

That's where Shirley Esp comes in. Esp is now 91 and worked behind the fountain making milkshakes and sundaes in 1945.

“We would be open until 10:30 at night if there was a movie or something on so that people could come in and have coffee and a treat after the movie,” Esp said.

Esp could not think of anyone else still in Big Timber that had worked with her at the time. She worked there through high school and into her young adulthood.

“They had a little nook up above in the corner, and Mr. Cole would look down on us there to see that we were doing things right, I’m sure,” she said.

Her mother also worked there at the time as a cook, serving a plate lunch every day for just 75 cents.

“It was in the good old days. Yeah," Esp said while laughing.

Although times have changed in the past 87 years - prices have gone up and new workers are behind the bar - the magic still remains in the building.

Q2 News

Wagner works at Cole Drug in the summers when she is home from college. She makes milkshakes and sundaes behind the fountain, just like Esp used to do so many years ago.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wagner said about working in such a historic location.

It's a place stuck in the past but still very popular today.

“Afternoon time gets busy,” said Wagner.

And it is just as vital to the community as it was when it first opened almost 90 years ago. It is the only drug store left in town.

“It was a good time. A good time to be working and doing things you enjoyed,” Esp said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Timber, MT
State
Montana State
Big Timber, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
MY 103.5

Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K

A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timber
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution

If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

[OPINION] One of the Most Annoying Things About Bozeman

I don't normally complain about much, but this is something that has been getting on my nerves lately in Bozeman. In the past week, I have noticed quite a few electric scooter riders buzzing around town. They're practically on every street corner. I got stuck behind a scooter on Rouse the other day. He was riding in the lane of traffic and had a line of cars behind him going approximately 10 miles per hour.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
tsln.com

Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

After Gold Rush win, should Montana State's glass be half full or half empty?

BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen chuckled when asked about Tommy Mellott’s 17-yard touchdown run near the end of Saturday’s football game. Mellott and his Montana State teammate Lane Sumner lined up in a pistol formation with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in their season opener against McNeese State. Mellott took the snap and turned left. Sumner ran right. Always quick on his feet, Mellott immediately sprinted to the left side, found a hole, received some good blocks and found the end zone from 17 yards out.
BOZEMAN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy