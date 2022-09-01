Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Charged with blown save
Sewald allowed an inherited runner to score on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians. Sewald couldn't prevent a run from scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez single in the eighth inning after Erik Swanson put Amed Rosario aboard. This went down as Sewald's fourth blown save of the year, though he's added 17 saves and six holds while functioning as the Mariners' primary closer for much of the year. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 55 innings this season. He hasn't been charged with a run over 4.1 innings in his last five appearances.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Coming up for spot start
Baumann will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baumann will be making his first career MLB start Monday, with his previous 11 appearances with Baltimore over the past two seasons coming as a reliever. Over the past three months at Norfolk, Baumann has compiled a 2.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 45.2 innings, and he delivered his best start of the season his last time out Aug. 31. In that start against Lehigh Valley, Baumann tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out 13.
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Likely done for 2022
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't...
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game
India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Scratched with illness
Maldonado was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Angels with an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado was originally set to work behind the plate, but he'll instead receive a day off since he's under the weather. According to McTaggart, the veteran backstop is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday versus the Rangers. Christian Vazquez will work behind the plate Sunday.
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Friday
Rojas (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right wrist discomfort, but it was apparently a minor issue. Rojas is hitting .128 with one double over his last 39 at-bats and it's unclear if the wrist had been bothering him prior to Wednesday.
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Heading down to minors
Dalbec will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. McWilliams confirms that top prospect Triston Casas will join the club and adds that it will be Dalbec who loses his roster spot. Dalbec was once a top prospect himself, but he has struggled to a .211/.282/.362 line this year. He will now attempt to reset himself at Triple-A before potentially rejoining the club late in the season.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Losing work to Ozuna
Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Grossman is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Pablo Lopez) for the second day in a row, perhaps signaling that he's moving into a reserve role in the Atlanta outfield. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna, who went 3-for-7 with a double in the first two games of the series, will draw his third consecutive start in left field Sunday and may have supplanted Grossman atop the depth chart.
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
