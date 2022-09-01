Pressly (neck) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is on track to return when first eligible Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly is out due to neck spasms, but that may be partially due to the fact that the Astros can afford to be extra cautious due to their comfortable lead atop the American League standings. Unless something goes wrong in the next two days, the veteran closer will be able to return as soon as possible and will not require a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO