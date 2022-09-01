ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus Williams Goes Sporty-Chic In Tennis Ball Cardigan & Fresh White Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open With Tiger Woods

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Venus Williams arrived in sleek sporty style to support her sister Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion sat amongst a star-studded crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night.

Venus appeared in the stands alongside Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Eric Herman . The 42-year-old athlete looked comfy and casual in a green cardigan, which wore over a white V-neck T-shirt. She eventually swapped the closet staple for a white tennis club T-shirt. The tennis champion complemented her top with biker shorts that featured a blue and white print throughout.

The 42-year-old athlete accessorized with a white visor hat and thin hoop earrings. Sticking to an athletic vibe, Venus tied her look together with a pair of white sneakers. The shoe style had a thick outsole and high counter for extra support.

Serena and Venus Williams will make what may be their final run at the U.S. Open tennis doubles championship together when they take on Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in a first-round match on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Williams sisters last won a U.S. Open doubles title in 2009, and have not combined to win a doubles championship since the 2016 Wimbledon crown, their sixth in that event.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament , held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

