Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
Cowboys sign 40-year-old Jason Peters to one-year deal for insurance at left tackle, per report
The Dallas Cowboys may start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury, but that didn't stop the club from looking for more depth at the position. After trimming down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Dallas was impressed enough with their visit from offensive tackle Jason Peters -- signing the 40-year-old to a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Network.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Rankings: Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce headline players to watch
If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans.
Predicting the final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus offensive and defensive rookie of the year choices
Welcome to the Labor Day edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's fitting that today is Labor Day and that's mainly because I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The NFL schedule has 272 games on it this year and I went through every single one of them over the weekend so I could pick a winner in each one. I haven't slept since Friday and I'm 98% sure I just took 17 weeks off my life due to the amount of Red Bull I ingested over the weekend, but the important thing is that my picks for the season are in and we'll be covering those in today's newsletter.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
Falcons' Nick Kwiatkoski: Re-signs with Atlanta
The Falcons re-signed Kwiatkoski on Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Kwiatkoski was released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he's since returned to team after the Falcons opened up numerous roster spots by placing a plethora of players on IR. The veteran linebacker is expected to share backup duties with rookie Troy Andersen behind the starting duo of Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Friday
Rojas (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right wrist discomfort, but it was apparently a minor issue. Rojas is hitting .128 with one double over his last 39 at-bats and it's unclear if the wrist had been bothering him prior to Wednesday.
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
WATCH: LSU DL Maason Smith suffers knee injury while celebrating a stop in game vs. Florida State
LSU and Florida State are squaring off in New Orleans in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night, and one of the Tigers' most important defenders suffered a potentially serious injury on LSU's first defensive drive of the game. Maason Smith, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman from Terrebonne High School in...
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Removed with left shoulder issue
Hayes exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the sixth inning due to left shoulder discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Hayes went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Friday's game, but he appeared to sustain a shoulder injury on a diving attempt in the field and was replaced defensively to begin the sixth inning. The 25-year-old is considered day-to-day for now.
College football Week 1 winners, losers, overreactions: Georgia remains top dog, Texas A&M has a ways to go
Week 1 of the college football season technically started a week ago, but Saturday marked the first full day of action across the country. With regional rivalries producing some of the best outcomes of the weekend, the full-fledged debut marked a refreshing change from a lengthy offseason full of off-field headlines.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Tight End Rankings: Few sure things, plenty of questions as the season opens
My rankings process for each week in Fantasy Football starts with projecting each offense, with heavy input from Vegas totals and lines to help provide a baseline. Then I go through each team armed with assumptions about how they'll distribute touches and targets based on historical trends. And once that's done, I actually go through the process of rankings the players at each position, using those projections as a baseline.
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings: What to expect from Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, more
Putting together rankings for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season always requires some amount of assuming, but it feels like nearly the whole wide receiver position requires you to go out on a limb this season. Between high-end options switching teams this offseason -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, among others -- and high-end options playing with new quarterbacks -- D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, again, among others -- there are just a ton of question marks about the position.
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Coming up for spot start
Baumann will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baumann will be making his first career MLB start Monday, with his previous 11 appearances with Baltimore over the past two seasons coming as a reliever. Over the past three months at Norfolk, Baumann has compiled a 2.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 45.2 innings, and he delivered his best start of the season his last time out Aug. 31. In that start against Lehigh Valley, Baumann tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out 13.
