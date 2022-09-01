Baumann will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baumann will be making his first career MLB start Monday, with his previous 11 appearances with Baltimore over the past two seasons coming as a reliever. Over the past three months at Norfolk, Baumann has compiled a 2.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 45.2 innings, and he delivered his best start of the season his last time out Aug. 31. In that start against Lehigh Valley, Baumann tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out 13.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO