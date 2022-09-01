Read full article on original website
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
Sylvester Stallone Tried to be an Extra In The Godfather's Iconic Wedding Scene, But Was Rejected
Sylvester Stallone has become one of the biggest stars in the history of Hollywood, but even he couldn't get everything he wanted as he was rejected when he asked to be an extra in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. Stallone is gearing up to be a mobster in the upcoming...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Wins a Posthumous Emmy for His Role in What if…?
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously awarded an Emmy for his role in Marvel's hit animated Disney+ series, What If...?. The T'Challa actor passed away two years ago following a tough battle with colon cancer, which he kept private for years. Performances from Boseman in films which released after his death were critically acclaimed. This includes his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Pinocchio - Official 'Quit Telling Those Whoppers' Clip
Watch what happens when Pinocchio tells lies in this new clip from the upcoming live-action Disney movie. Robert Zemeckis directs this retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Jaquita Ta’Le, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
Daemon Targaryen's Big Move Held Shades of Daenerys' Fall From Grace
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's third episode, "Second of His Name." If you're not caught up yet, check out our House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review. The latest chapter of HBO's House of the Dragon, "Second of His Name," saw Prince Daemon Targaryen take to the battlefield and do something that was -- all at once -- brave, foolish, risky, arrogant, dishonorable, petty, and self-serving. After receiving word from his brother, King Viserys I, that King's Landing, after two years, would be sending ships to aid his and Corlys Velaryon's war against the Triarchy and their wardog Craghas Drahar -- aka the "Crabfeeder" -- Daemon decided it was best that he take a huge gamble and try to win the war in that very instant, lest his brother save him from his failures.
How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online - Release Date and Streaming
Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Arcane Creates History With Emmy Win for Outstanding Animated Program
Netflix seems to have struck award gold with the League of Legend spinoff animated series, Arcane. After posting record viewing numbers on the platform, the animated series became the first streaming show to win Outstanding Animated Program at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Other than that, the series...
Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands
At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
Netflix Is Getting Cheaper ... With Ads - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is in a race to outdo Disney Plus by moving up its timeline to debut its cheaper, ad-supported plan for subscribers. As opposed to dropping this new subscription tier in early 2023 as initially planned, #Netflix is looking at a November 1st release, to get it out the streaming door before Disney Plus’ Dec. 8th launch of its ad-supported service. Netflix is working with its ad partner, Microsoft, to get advertisers and ad buyers locked in on negotiated prices by September 30th to meet its November 1st launch date. In other news, Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called out his work in the DCEU movie, saying it was nothing but clown work in comparison to his other, more serious roles. And a message from NHTSA on safe driving and reaching for the stars.
Amazon Introduced New Tactics to Combat The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review Bombing
Review bombing by internet trolls has become a huge problem and has caused sites like Rotten Tomatoes to show user scores for films and movies that are far lower than they should be. To help combat that problem, Amazon has introduced a new delay tactic for its new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022
September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
