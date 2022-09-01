Read full article on original website
IGN
River City Girls 2: The Next Big Beat-'em-Up?
We played the first level of River City Girls 2, the new pixel-art beat-'em-up sequel from renowned developer WayForward. Previewed on PC by Gabriel Moss.
IGN
New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Title to be Released in 2023 by Nickolodeon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is fan favourite franchise, players have received movies, shows, games and much more content which has been cherished by them. The last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game we received was all the way back in 2016, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, since then it has been pretty quiet for the franchise in terms of games.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
IGN
Lake of Rot Map
The Lake of Rot Map is located in the middle of the Lake of Rot, which is accessible while doing Ranni's questline which takes you to a separate area of Ainsel River leading to it. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of the Lake of Rot and...
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million and Becomes the Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie in North American History
Top Gun: Maverick has crossed $700 million at the domestic box office to become the fifth-highest grossing movie in North American history. As reported by Variety, Top Gun: Maverick overtook Black Panther on its way to fifth place, and it also, according to Paramount, has become the only film to ever place first at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN
Sprouting Seedlings - Nursery Locations
Genshin Impact's Sprouting Seedlings is a Dream Nursery - Aranyaka: Part 2 quest that's unlocked after you complete Varuna Gatha, Arapandu's quest in Apam Woods. This Sumeru World Quest requires you to fine 12 Aranara Nursery throughout Sumeru, complete their puzzle challenges, and collect the Vasmrti that you'll earn from the puzzle. You'll need to plant the Vasmrti you collect back at the nursery in Vanarana.
IGN
Drake Knight Set
Found in a chest near Dragon Temple Rooftop, Crumbling Farum Azula. Drop down the ladder after the site of grace (approaching the dragon shooting red lightning), then turn left, drop off the ledge, and circle around the tower to find the chest.
IGN
Fire Prelate Set
The Fire Prelate Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Fire Prelates that roam The Lands Between. This set includes the Fire Prelate Helm, Fire Prelate Armor, Fire Prelate Gauntlets, and the Fire Prelate Greaves.
IGN
Windy Crystal Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the effectiveness of dodge rolls for a certain duration. However, damage taken is also increased during the concoction's effect. The Windy...
IGN
Godrick Soldier Set
The Godrick Soldier Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Soldiers of Godrick that patrol the Lands Between in the Limgrave Region. This set includes the Godrick Soldier Helm, Tree-and-Beast Surcoat, Godrick Soldier Gauntlets, and the Godrick Soldier Greaves.
IGN
Training Manuals
There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
IGN
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Elden Lord Set
The Elden Lord Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold) after defeating Hoarah Loux (Leyndell, Ashen Capital). This set includes the Elden Lord Crown, Elden Lord Armor, Elden Lord Bracers, and the Elden Lord greaves.
IGN
Good Cop Bad Cop
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Good Cop/Bad Cop mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Body of Evidence mission. In order to activate it, you must first place the required ten Criminal Ventures on the Empire Table in Saints HQ, and complete five Criminal Ventures total.
IGN
Deeproot Depths Map
The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
IGN
Prattling Pate (Hello)
"Twisted clay sculpt in the shape of a human head. Emits a voice that says "Hello." A wistful fetish that imparts voices and words on an eternal journey." The Prattling Pate (Hello) is a type of consumable that can be used to emit a voice that says "Hello", used in multiplayer in place of voice chat.
