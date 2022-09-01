ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Robinson to miss 1st 4 Commanders games after being shot

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend.

The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list Thursday, a move that makes Washington’s game Oct. 9 against Tennessee the first game Robinson will be eligible to play. Coach Ron Rivera said the decision was made on the advice of doctors.

“After four weeks we’ll go from there,” Rivera said at the Commanders’ preseason Welcome Home Luncheon. “Knowing who he is and knowing the type of young man he is and wanting to be back as quick as he would like to, I think the doctors probably thought that might be a good decision.”

Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg Sunday in Washington and was released from the hospital hours later. He visited the team facility on crutches the next two days to meet with doctors, coaches and teammates.

Co-owner Tanya Snyder singled out Robinson during her remarks at the luncheon, calling the shooting a “senseless attack in broad daylight.”

“We were blessed to see him back in our facility just days after the incident, a testament to his courage, his resilience and what he means to his teammates,” Snyder said. We all pray for your full recovery, Brian, both physically and mentally.”

It was not clear if Dan Snyder attended for any private get-togethers at MGM National Harbor, though he was not at his wife’s table during the public portion of the annual event, which was celebrating its 60th anniversary and the franchise’s 90th.

The Commanders have not provided an estimate on when Robinson might be able to play again. Robinson’s college coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban, said it was possible the 23-year-old might be able to get back on the field this season.

With Robinson out, Washington has three other running backs on the roster: 2021 starter Antonio Gibson, pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic and veteran Jonathan Williams, whose style most closely resembles Robinson’s.

Putting Robinson on the NFI list and rookie tight end Curtis Hodges on injured reserve with a designation to return allowed the team to bring back linebackers Jon Bostic and David Mayo. Bostic returns after signing and spending training camp with New Orleans, while Mayo made the initial Commanders 53-man roster and was released briefly to accommodate waiver wire additions of defensive backs Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields.

Bostic played the past three seasons for Washington before a torn pectoral muscle limited him to four games last year. Rivera, who’s going into his third year in charge, said the team played well when Bostic was on the field and the 31-year provides some veteran depth at the position.

“We get the old man back,” starting linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “I love J.B., man. Him and I, we go way back. I just remember he helped me a lot, so it feels good to have him here.”

Rivera also cited the benefit of Bostic in the development of 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis, who has struggled to adapt to the pro game.

“I think that’ll be really good for Jamin to see a guy like that out there working, preparing, getting himself ready to go,” Rivera said.

