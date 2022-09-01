Read full article on original website
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
St. Cloud bounces back with 47-7 win; other scores from Osceola County
St. Cloud bounced back in a big way from a season-opening loss Friday by piling up over 400 yards of offense in defeating Pine Ridge, 47-7, in Deltona. T.J. Griffin and Owen Connor combined for 200 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, and sophomore Logan King fired three touchdown passes, two to Yadiel Rivera. Jake Dabrowski and Daryl Massey added scores.
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Surprise, more storms expected Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
