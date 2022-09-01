Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
Digital Trends
Save 30% on the AirPods Pro in Amazon’s (unofficial) Labor Day sale
The Labor Day sales are going on right now and we’ve spotted an awesome deal on Apple AirPods Pro. At Amazon, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro for $174, saving $75 off the usual price of $249. Working out at 30% off, this is a great time to treat yourself to some well-respected earphones without spending more than you have to. If you’re not entirely sold on buying them, read on while we tell you all about why we love the Apple AirPods Pro. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get them ordered straight away.
Digital Trends
Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC
If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While it isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in its Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put toward one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.
Digital Trends
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in the HP Labor Day sale
If you want to get amazing value from this year’s Labor Day laptop sales, it’s highly recommended that you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Spectre x360. This versatile device is currently discounted by $250 in HP’s Labor Day sales, bringing its price down to $1,000 from $1,250 originally. With the popularity of the HP brand and the growing interest in 2-in-1 laptops, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!
In a rare move, we’re seeing the Apple iPad Mini discounted as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460, saving you nearly $40 off the usual price. A consistently popular tablet, it’s not always discounted like other models which is a shame as it’s a great choice for many people. Easily one of the best Labor Day iPad deals around right now, let’s take a deeper look at why you need to hit the buy button.
Digital Trends
Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today
Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Contents. If you’re not sure where to...
Digital Trends
The best DDR5 RAM you can buy right now
Every gamer, video editor, and graphic designer on the planet needs fast RAM and plenty of it. You'll want to make sure your computer is future-proofed with the best DDR5 RAM you can get, even if you're not a hardcore gamer. Thankfully, DDR5 RAM prices have dropped significantly since the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Apple Labor Day Sales 2022: Best deals to shop now
Labor Day sales are here and if you’re looking to buy some new devices, we’ve got all the best Apple Labor Day deals neatly rounded up here. With so many options to choose from, the Apple Labor Day sales can feel intimidating so we’ve picked out some of the best items including iPads, AirPods, and MacBook laptops, too. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something ideal for you below. Read on while we take you through the pick of the Apple Labor Day deals.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $540 in the Labor Day sales
Labor Day sales are looking pretty sweet right now if you’re keen to buy a new TV and save while doing so. Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV for $540, saving you $60 off the usual price of $600. Sure, that’s a fairly modest price cut, but given how exceptional QLED TVs are, it’s well worth purchasing nonetheless. As with all Labor Day sales, we can’t guarantee how long this one will stick around, so buy it now before you miss out. We’re going to take you through a quick tour of why it’s a great addition to your home.
Digital Trends
Labor Day gaming PC deals: Get a new rig from $600
If you missed out on the great deals of Prime Day and don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are some great Labor Day gaming PC deals to find, which is pretty sweet. Not only that, but you can also check out our Best Buy Labor Day sale and Walmart Labor Day sale for some other alternatives so you can make an informed choice. We also suggest you look at our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop to help you pick the best PC parts for your needs. Let’s dive on into the Labor Day gaming PC sales!
Comments / 0