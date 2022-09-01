ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
County
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Port Royal, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 87-year-old man reported missing found safe

SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say an elderly man reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. Shortly after noon, deputies said an 87-year-old man had left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had been reported missing by his family. Deputies reported that he had...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

South Carolina homeowner shoots intruder; suspect to face charges

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot while breaking into a home in South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a home in Adams Run at around 3:30...
ADAMS RUN, SC
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Missing toddler found dead in neighborhood pond

A toddler who was reported missing in Port Royal Wednesday night, Aug. 31, was found dead, the apparent victim of an accidental drowning. Mason Henley, 3, was reported missing around 7:25 p.m. According to the Port Royal Police Department, he had wandered off from his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community about 40 minutes earlier.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WTGS

Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WJCL

Savannah Police Department responds to crash involving cement truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers responded to a crash on Friday afternoon that involved a vehicle and a cement truck. The crash happened at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. Drivers were told to expect closures in the area while first responders worked to clear the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Sun City man located

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing man from Sun City has been located Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members early Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s OFfice announced shortly after he had been located.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

