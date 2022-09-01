Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
live5news.com
Deputies: 87-year-old man reported missing found safe
SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say an elderly man reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. Shortly after noon, deputies said an 87-year-old man had left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had been reported missing by his family. Deputies reported that he had...
WTGS
South Carolina homeowner shoots intruder; suspect to face charges
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot while breaking into a home in South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a home in Adams Run at around 3:30...
wfmynews2.com
Savannah police remember life of officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia community is in mourning following the sudden death of a local officer. Savannah Police confirmed on Monday that 23-year-old Reginald Taylor, an officer with their department, had been heading to work around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in nearby Garden City.
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
yourislandnews.com
Missing toddler found dead in neighborhood pond
A toddler who was reported missing in Port Royal Wednesday night, Aug. 31, was found dead, the apparent victim of an accidental drowning. Mason Henley, 3, was reported missing around 7:25 p.m. According to the Port Royal Police Department, he had wandered off from his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community about 40 minutes earlier.
WTGS
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
WJCL
Savannah Police Department responds to crash involving cement truck
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers responded to a crash on Friday afternoon that involved a vehicle and a cement truck. The crash happened at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. Drivers were told to expect closures in the area while first responders worked to clear the crash.
WJCL
VIDEO: Shark spotted cruising through shallows of Hilton Head Island beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A shark was spotted swimming close to shore at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday. Jill Baricikowski Horner said the shark was seen cruising through the shallows at around 3:15 p.m. This is the same beach where another shark was spotted just...
WTGS
Suspects charged after blocking traffic atop Ravenel Bridge to do burnouts: Police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police made multiple arrests on Friday in connection to a group of vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic on the Ravenel Bridge last month. The following suspects are facing charges:. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30 years old from Goose Creek, SC, was charged with...
WTGS
Woman struck by lightning while at the beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning, Sept. 2 after being struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island, according to Savannah-based ABC affiliate WJCL. A spokesperson for the town's fire department said the woman was on the beach near marker 90...
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
WJCL
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Missing Sun City man located
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing man from Sun City has been located Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members early Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s OFfice announced shortly after he had been located.
3 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
A police chase led to a motor vehicle crash, injuring 3 persons. The incident was reported to have happened at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive Monday morning.
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
