KIMA TV
A local man shares his battle with drug addiction
YAKIMA—Guillermo Verdin was 15 years old when he started using drugs. He says he started with marijuana then used opiates and later used crystal meth. Drugs were his way to escape the troubles he had at home. “Every time I was approached about drug use, I said I wasn’t...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park on Monday morning, September, 5th. Officers are now searching for the cougar. Yakima Police ask anyone who lives in the area to bring their kids and pets indoors and to stay inside.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
KIMA TV
Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death
YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire which started on the roof caused significant damage to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
Court Throws out Central Washington Man's Rape Conviction Because it Took too Long to try him
A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man’s 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton’s right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
