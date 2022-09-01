MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co. According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.

