Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tour La Crosse to begin new Bluff to Bluff Experience trolly tour
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tour La Crosse will begin their newest Bluff to Bluff trolley tours on Saturday. From local wine to breathtaking views atop the bluffs, the new four hour tour will explore different parts of the Coulee Region. Participants will tour Grandad Bluff, the La Crosse History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook and Van Lin Orchards. The tour will...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
thecountyline.net
Wilmer C. Carlson
Wilmer C. Carlson, “Skunk,” 83, of Melvina, Wis., passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born in Belvidere, Ill., on April 17, 1939, to Glen and Marian (Bacon) Carlson. He went to grade school in Kingston, Ill., and graduated from Genoa High School in 1958.
thecountyline.net
Classifieds for Sept. 1
EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. I make house calls!. REAL ESTATE SERVICES: Local Realtor here to help with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
conceptcarz.com
Nearly 800 Pedal Cars, 200 Bicycles Among 2,000 No-Reserve Lots for Mecum Auction at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum
Classic Cars and More to be Sold September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Following months spent taking inventory, capturing photography, performing research and preparing the nearly 2,000 lots that make up the Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Collection, the full list of consignments has been announced by Mecum Auctions for the entirely no-reserve sale to be held September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
thecountyline.net
Cross-country teams vie for first-place finishes
The Brookwood and Royall cross-country teams tackled a hilly Westby course at the Ken Trott Invitational on Aug. 23, along with a rain-delayed course at the Cashton Invitational on Aug. 27, to mark the first full week of the fall season. This content is for County Line Monthly and County...
nbc15.com
Warrens man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
WARRENS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man from Warrens was arrested for an alleged sixth OWI offense after going 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit Sunday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 10:15 a.m., a trooper pulled the man over the man’s vehicle after he was allegedly driving 115 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone in Monroe County.
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
cwbradio.com
Explosion at Juneau County Bar, One In Custody
According to a press release from the Juneau County's Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:20 am Thursday morning the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire and explosion at Beagles Bar within the village of Lyndon Station. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured...
nbc15.com
1 arrested after explosion at Juneau Co. bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co. According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.
WEAU-TV 13
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers experienced traffic backups and lane closures late Saturday night and Sunday morning on the highway in Monroe County. An overnight closure of Interstate 94 was caused when a semitrailer hit a cow that was on the roadway. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers, along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“I grabbed an axe and I hit him with it in the face”: Sparta man accused in homicide takes the stand
The 38-year-old man accused of killing his step-grandfather and wounding 2 others in June 2021 testified in his own defense at Monroe County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Jury finds Thomas Aspseter guilty on all five counts
MONROE CO. (WKBT) – On Thursday, a jury found 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter, a Sparta man who killed his step-grandfather and severely injured two others with an axe, guilty on all five counts. The jury convicted Aspseter on one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon....
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriffs Department Arrest Four for Multiple Drug Charges
According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriffs Department, on Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriff's Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel
VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 1