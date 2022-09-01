Read full article on original website
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
Washington Examiner
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
NEXT Weather: Here's what you need to know about 3 areas in the Tropics
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is tracking 3 areas in the Tropics. Here is what you need to know:The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high potential (80% chance) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves West-Northwestward. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.Forecast models show it will likely stay to the North of the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean Islands. A dip in the jet stream is forecast to steer...
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
