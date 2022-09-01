Read full article on original website
WNEM
Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
abc12.com
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
Want to Own Your Own Dome Home? Spaceship House Built for Psychic Up For Sale
Well, if you're looking for "unique", this dome home definitely falls into that category... You almost expect a hatch to open and aliens to come strolling out of this spaceship house for sale!. Dome Home For Sale in Illinois Was Built For a Radio Psychic. The dome-shaped home was designed...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
The Oakland Press
Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof
A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery
The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police looking for missing teen girl
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Traieonna Earl. Earl was last seen in the 100 Block of Wood Street in Flint. She is described as 6'1", 178 lbs., brown hair and eyes, and she wears glasses and a nose ring. If you have any information please contact Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
US 103.1
