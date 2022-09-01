Commanders place Robinson on Non-Football Injury List, re-sign Jon Bostic

The Washington Commanders placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Reserved/Non-Football Injury List on Thursday, officially sidelining the rookie for at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

Robinson, who was shot multiple times in an apparent carjacking attempt Sunday in Washington, was seen back at the team facility one day after he was released from the hospital walking with crutches and with his right leg wrapped in a bandage.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said there is "no timetable" for the running back's return to play. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported this week the bullet that struck Robinson in the leg went through his knee and “apparently missed all of the major parts of the knee – ligaments, tendons, bones – went through his knee and somehow did not create massive damage.”

The Commanders also announced three other roster moves, including the re-signing of veteran linebacker Jon Bostic and David Mayo and tight end Curtis Hodges landing on IR.

Bostic returns to Washington for a fourth season after spending part of this preseason with the New Orleans Saints. Bostic's 2021 season ended in Week 4 when he sustained a torn pectoral. Mayo, who was released Wednesday, returns to the roster.