After years of ups and down, Roman Reigns is currently in the primetime of his WWE career. However, Saturday's Clash at the Castle event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, could spell the end for the Head of the Table's historic championship run. At 732 days as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns (real name Joe Anoa'i) is the longest reigning WWE world champ in the modern era and the sixth longest ever. (He also picked up the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 on April 3.) However, Drew McIntyre, Reigns' Clash at the Castle opponent, might end it all at today's event, which will stream on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT).

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO