ComicBook
AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns
CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Clash at the Castle results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns bests Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury stops Theory
WWE's return to the United Kingdom for their first stadium show in the country in more than 30 years delivered the goods. From start to finish, Clash at the Castle brought it in the ring, including one of the best matches of the year. The main event saw Roman Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre ruins Roman Reigns' celebration of two years as champ
One night before Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, WWE aired a pre-taped edition of SmackDown. Throughout the night, storylines were advanced, both specific to SmackDown and the upcoming pay-per-view. In the final segment of the show, Drew McIntyre fired his final shot ahead of his clash with undisputed...
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
PWMania
Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details
The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Becomes The Unified NXT Women's Champion At Worlds Collide
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose has become the Unified NXT Women's Champion at Worlds Collide after defeating "NXT UK" Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport. The titles were unified after the news of "NXT UK" going on hiatus and returning in 2023 as "NXT Europe." Satomura connected with Scorpio Rising...
ComicBook
WWE Clash at the Castle Match Order
WWE's Clash at the Castle takes place today at 1 p.m. ET at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first time WWE has held a stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and the match order for the event was released by Fightful Select in the hour before the show began. The kickoff show features a surprise match featuring The Street Prophets & Madcap Moss taking on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. You can see the rest of the lineup below.
MJF Returns, CM Punk Regains Title at AEW’s All Out
The world champion’s backstage fireworks may have overshadowed a lengthy show, but a successful pay-per-view will now open the next chapter for multiple key figures.
Popculture
Clash at the Castle: WWE's Roman Reigns' Historic Championship Reign Might Be Over
After years of ups and down, Roman Reigns is currently in the primetime of his WWE career. However, Saturday's Clash at the Castle event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, could spell the end for the Head of the Table's historic championship run. At 732 days as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns (real name Joe Anoa'i) is the longest reigning WWE world champ in the modern era and the sixth longest ever. (He also picked up the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 on April 3.) However, Drew McIntyre, Reigns' Clash at the Castle opponent, might end it all at today's event, which will stream on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT).
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Decision To Crown Interim AEW Women's World Champion
AEW has recently suffered a string of bad luck with their AEW World Champions. AEW World Champion CM Punk recently returned after being out of action for almost three months due after having surgery on his foot, however, now the AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, is out of action due to injury. While Punk was out of action, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion, eventually defeating Punk on the August 24 episode of "AEW: Dynamite" to unify the two titles. Khan is once again going the Interim Champion route with the AEW Women's World Championship.
WWE Clash at the Castle Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Clash at the Castle Live
Emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle!. Could this be the end of Roman’s historic championship reign? Over the last two years, the Head of the Table has dominated the world title scene, defeating Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and a host of future Hall of Famers during his memorable run. Will McIntyre Claymore Kick his way to another title reign? Time will tell.
Yardbarker
NJPW Strong results: Fred Rosser vs. Fred Yehi, Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something
This week's NJPW Strong was the last from their High Alert tapings from Charlotte, North Carolina, headlined by Openweight Champion Fred Rosser taking on Fred Yehi in the main event. John Skyler defeated Lucky Ali. This was a good opener. Skyler is from South Carolina and has been most recently...
Orange Cassidy sets his sighs on the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
After exclusively defending his All-Atlantic Championship abroad, PAC finally earned an opportunity to defend his strap in an AEW ring, taking on the long-absent Kip Sabian during All Out Zero Hour. The results, unfortunately for Sabian, went about as people expected. Though Sabian gave it his all, wrestling against his...
Chris Jericho scores one for sports entertainment at AEW All Out
AEW All Out featured another battle in the long war between professional wrestling and sports entertainment. On Sunday, Chris Jericho scored one for sports entertainment. Jericho defeated the American Dragon Bryan Danielson at the pay-per-view. After the match, most members of the Jericho Appreciation Society came out to celebrate. “Red Death” Daniel Garcia did not […] The post Chris Jericho scores one for sports entertainment at AEW All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Questions The Logic Of CM Punk And Jon Moxley Storyline
AEW commentator Jim Ross appeared at a fundraiser for Steve "Mongo" McMichael along with Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, and Tony Schiavone and spoke about AEW All Out's main event. Later today is AEW's All Out pay-per-view and Moxley will be defending the Undisputed AEW World Title against CM...
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Shares More Details On Backstage Confrontation With Eddie Kingston
The ongoing saga between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara appears to be over after the pair squashed their beef following their recent backstage confrontation. The AEW stars had a conversation and shook hands ahead of last week's "Dynamite." However, Guevara has since shared more news on why the fallout happened in the first place.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Clash at the Castle predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
On Saturday, the WWE will bring a stadium premium live event to the United Kingdom for the first time in more than 30 years when Clash at the Castle arrives in Wales. It's a big show with major stakes and the continuation of big storylines. In the main event, Drew...
