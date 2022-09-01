Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
KRDO
A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
KRDO
The 55th Fiesta Day Parade kicks off at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair consists of food, entertainment, fun, and celebrates culture. The final Sunday of every year is dubbed Fiesta Day, a day to celebrate and honor the Latino and Hispanic culture in Colorado and Pueblo. Ahead of this year's Fiesta Day, KRDO spoke with...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
5280.com
6 Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend Around Denver
Play a round with your favorite animated friends from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc.,The Incredibles, and more at this mini golf pop-up at McGregor Square’s Rally Hotel. The interactive Disney- and Pixar-themed putt putt course, which tees off this weekend and will be open through November 27, features 18 whimsical holes and animated obstacles—based on the adventures of classic Pixar characters—at every stop. Sept. 3–Nov. 27; Mon–Fri 3–10 p.m., Sat–Sun 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; $27.50 for children (age 12 and younger); $32.50 for adults; $99 for a family four pack.
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
Taste of Colorado, Keystone Oktoberfest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest to Goatflix and Chill to the Colorado State Fair, there is something for everyone.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Aspen Times
Best: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodie, and more. But, the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002, when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night
BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
A Dreamy Colorado Cabin Has a Creek Flowing Under the Bedroom
When I came across this listing for a cabin in Breckenridge, I knew that I had to share it with you all. To me, I don't think I could find any more of a perfect getaway home than this one. This cabin located at 551 Doris Drive in Breckenridge, Colorado...
boulderreportinglab.org
📀 Bidding farewell to a Boulder music institution
Good morning, Boulder. Jessica Mordacq spoke with Andy Schneidkraut this week, the longtime owner of the iconic Albums on the Hill record store. Sadly, this weekend will mark the store’s “Last Hurrah” sale. Schneidkraut is winding down his business, after more than 35 years, as he recovers from medical complications. “I don’t think the record’s era is over,” he said, “but it may be over for me.”
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
