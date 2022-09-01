ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadville, CO

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO

Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

The 55th Fiesta Day Parade kicks off at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair consists of food, entertainment, fun, and celebrates culture. The final Sunday of every year is dubbed Fiesta Day, a day to celebrate and honor the Latino and Hispanic culture in Colorado and Pueblo. Ahead of this year's Fiesta Day, KRDO spoke with...
PUEBLO, CO
5280.com

6 Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend Around Denver

Play a round with your favorite animated friends from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc.,The Incredibles, and more at this mini golf pop-up at McGregor Square’s Rally Hotel. The interactive Disney- and Pixar-themed putt putt course, which tees off this weekend and will be open through November 27, features 18 whimsical holes and animated obstacles—based on the adventures of classic Pixar characters—at every stop. Sept. 3–Nov. 27; Mon–Fri 3–10 p.m., Sat–Sun 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; $27.50 for children (age 12 and younger); $32.50 for adults; $99 for a family four pack.
DENVER, CO
Aspen Times

Best: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodie, and more. But, the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002, when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
COLORADO STATE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Houses#Labor Day Weekend#Cowboy Poetry#Performing#Opera House Circuit#The Vail Valley Band
OutThere Colorado

Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night

BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

📀 Bidding farewell to a Boulder music institution

Good morning, Boulder. Jessica Mordacq spoke with Andy Schneidkraut this week, the longtime owner of the iconic Albums on the Hill record store. Sadly, this weekend will mark the store’s “Last Hurrah” sale. Schneidkraut is winding down his business, after more than 35 years, as he recovers from medical complications. “I don’t think the record’s era is over,” he said, “but it may be over for me.”
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus

Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
FORT COLLINS, CO

