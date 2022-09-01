Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: 10 years later, another fake quote sparks victory over Louisville
We’re starting your week off by reminding you that the Syracuse Orange are 1-0 to start the new football season! Not only that, but they won against an ACC foe in Louisville that has dominated SU the past few seasons. Now there are a lot of things that you...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Louisville, UConn preview
The Syracuse Orange football team is 1-0! Enough written words, let’s talk about how hyped we all are at the moment!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... Syracuse beats Louisville 31-7! First star: The defense. Pay Tony White. We give all the props...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange depth chart has minimal changes against UConn
The Syracuse Orange walked away from the game on Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals as the victors. They also walked away a little more dinged up than they would have liked. Unfortunately for the Orange, Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson were officially lost for the season to injury and won’t show up on the depth chart moving forward.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 31-7 win vs Louisville
Well if you’re gonna make a bowl run, this is one way to do it. The Syracuse Orange came out of the gates running against the Louisville Cardinals to open the 2022 season in the newly christened JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange offense and defense went to work and impressed to defeat the Cardinals 31-7.
nunesmagician.com
Final Score: Syracuse 31, Louisville 7
This was the first time that the Syracuse Orange have opened the season at home against an ACC opponent in the Louisville Cardinals. They actually opened the game as a five point underdog. They left the Dome as victors for the first time on the year in statement fashion, with a 31-7 victory.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: A 4-1 start should still be the goal
The Syracuse Orange have started the 2022 football season 1-0 after a dominant second half showing against Louisville last night. That leaves them with five wins to gain bowl eligibility- the goal for this season. I had the idea for this piece last week and started writing it before last...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: FB Chris Elmore and LB Stefon Thompson out for season with lower body injuries
With all the good momentum the Syracuse Orange built in its opening week victory against Louisville, there was one sour note that will unfortunately carry over into the rest of the season. Dino Babers confirmed during his weekly press conference that FB Chris Elmore and LB Stefon Thompson will miss the remainder of the season with lower body injuries.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Football: Orange open as 20 point favorites on the road at UConn
The Syracuse Orange are 1-0 to open the season. Say it with me again. After a dominant performance Saturday night against the Louisville Cardinals, the Orange get to head to Hartford and the confines of Rentschler Field and take on the UConn Huskies this Saturday. It’s been shown what a retooled Syracuse offense can do and that the defense is ball-hawking as well as it’s done in recent years.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Is this optimism we’re feeling?
I now understand what it means to be a #disloyalidiot. After most of the Nunes crew (myself included) picked the Syracuse Orange to lose to the Louisville Cardinals, SU came out with some of the most inspired play that I’ve seen in a long time. Garrett Shrader was throwing...
nunesmagician.com
Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Louisville
It’s time for another season opener for the Syracuse Orange folks. I know it seems like this offseason has lasted forever and now you have to learn new players and a new playbook and hope we can win in an opener against an ACC foe while navigating the hardest schedule the Orange has had in ages, but lets forget about that for a while and talk about beer.
