Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Among Those Set to Perform at Americana Awards

Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among those set to perform at the upcoming Americana Awards, the show announced this week.

Also set to perform are the Indigo Girls, Chris Isaak, Lukas Nelson, and more. They will all take the stage for the upcoming show on September 14 in Nashville at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

The list of artists also includes Adia Victoria, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, the McCrary Sisters, James McMurtry, Sierra Farrell, the War and Treaty, and Phosphorescent.

The show will also include the longtime band leader for the annual celebration, Buddy Miller.

The Americana Awards will be broadcast on several outlets, including NPRmusic.org, SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, Nashville-area radio stations WRLT, WSM, WMOT, and Circle Network’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

The live show will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET and a shorter version will air later on Cable Network on November 23 and PBS later in 2023.

The list of presenters has also been announced and includes Lyle Lovett, Lucius, Allison Moorer, Hayes Carll, the Milk Carton Kids, Don Flemons, Molly Tuttle, and Jerry Douglas.

The lifetime achievement honorees are Isaak, the Indigo Girls, the Fairfield Four, Don Williams, and Al Bell.

Nominations for the show were announced earlier this year in May with Carlile, Russell and Yola leading the pack with three noms each, while Adia Victoria and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are each nominated for two.

With such a star-studded lineup, the forthcoming Americana Awards should be a sight to behold. From Carlile and Russell to Yola and Isaak, the slate is jam-packed with standout stars.

