Kane Brown Shares The Drunk or Dreaming U.S. Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Country star Kane Brown has been busy.

Whether releasing his own cereal or new crossover hit single, Brown seemingly has more and more in the works. And the artist’s latest announcement is a new string of show dates set for spring 2023, called The Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which will include supporting acts Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and Lochs.

Brown, who was a recent American Songwriter cover star, shared the news on social media, taking to Twitter to announce the upcoming gigs to his 1.7 million followers. He wrote, “The Drunk or Dreaming U.S. Tour On sale Sept 9 – for presale access register now http://kanebrownmusic.com

The new swath of shows kicks off on March 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and continues through Evansville, Indiana; Greenville, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Huntington, West Virginia; Knoxville, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; and St. Augustine, Florida (for two nights); before concluding in Greenwood Village, Colorado on June 10.

In other recent news, Brown recently made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet.

“People told him he wasn’t country enough,” Jack Harlow said as he introduced the singer before rattling off his long list of accolades. “Now he can make whatever type of music he damn well pleases.”

Brown is the first male country artist to perform on the show since it launched in 1984. Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift have also taken the VMA stage in recent years to represent the country world.

The Drunk or Dreaming US Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 16, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 17, Evansville, IN, Ford Center

Saturday, March 18, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, March 23, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Friday, March 24, Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

Saturday, March 25, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Arena

Thursday, March 30, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday, March 31, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 1, North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Thursday, April 13, Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, April 14, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 15, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

Thursday, April 20, Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Friday, April 21, Rapid City, SD, The Monument

Sunday, April 23, Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Thursday, April 27, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, May 6, 2023, Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena

Friday, May 12, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Thursday, May 18, Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

Saturday, May 19, Missoula, MT, Adams Center

Saturday, May 20, Billings, MT, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Friday, June 2, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 3, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 10, Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

American Songwriter

Rising Country Singer Luke Bell Found Dead After Going Missing

After having gone missing for more than a week, 32-year-old country musician Luke Bell was announced dead by authorities in Tucson, Arizona. On Aug. 26, officers responded to a report of an “unresponsive” male who would be identified as Bell on Aug. 29. The body was found near where he had reportedly gone missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department.
TUCSON, AZ
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

