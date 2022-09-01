TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO