‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun
The last time we saw Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson together in a movie by Martin McDonagh, the year was 2008, the film was “In Bruges” and the two Irish actors were playing hitmen stuck in a small Belgian town. The film, the first feature from playwright McDonagh, was bloody and messy and enormous fun; as much of McDonagh’s stage work had done, it gave bad taste a good name.
‘Bones and All’ Film Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
You’ve got to hand it to Luca Guadagnino — the man cannot coast. So ever since the Italian filmmaker found himself on the American prestige track, he’s done just about anything to get the hell off. Remake “Suspiria” as a somber meditation on historical memory and survivor’s guilt? OK, sure – but only with Tilda Swinton in old man drag, so people won’t take things too seriously.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Brendan Fraser Sobs During 6-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’ During Venice Premiere
Brendan Fraser was so moved by the overwhelming reception and lengthy standing ovation his film “The Whale” received at its Venice Film Festival premiere Sunday that he wept. “Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale,” tweeted Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
John Williams Debuts New Theme From ‘Indiana Jones 5’ for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Character (Video)
Much of “Indiana Jones 5” remains under wraps, but a sneak peek at the new film has arrived from none other than Oscar-winning composer John Wililams, who unveiled a new musical theme for the movie at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday. The 90-year-old Williams – who...
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock Clap Back at Will Smith Over Oscars Slap
A previous version of this story misattributed a Dave Chappelle comment to Chris Rock. TheWrap has updated the headline and story to reflect the correction. On their U.K. tour, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle laid into Will Smith, with Chappelle quipping that the formerly family-friendly “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star had “ripped his mask off” when he infamously slapped Rock at the Oscars in March.
‘When the Waves Are Gone’ Film Review: Lav Diaz Creates Another Haunting Portrait, at His Own Pace
Lengthy running times have largely confined the films of Filipino director Lav Diaz to the festival circuit: His breakthrough “Evolution of a Filipino Family” was shot over 10 years and clocked in at over 10 hours, and subsequent features like “Melancholia” and “Norte, the End of History” followed suit. Diaz has been categorized as a practitioner of “slow cinema,” and this has made his work sound even more forbidding outside hardcore cinephile circles.
The New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Is Not a Remake
Just because it’s called “Hellraiser,” don’t assume the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is a remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original. In fact, director David Bruckner bluntly shut down that train of thought when he discussed his upcoming film in an interview with EW: “This is not a remake,” explained the filmmaker. “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser.’ It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that?”
‘Empire of Light’ Film Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
For a movie that’s supposed to be a love letter to cinema, among other things, it’s surprising how little the magic of movies genuinely registers as a vibe in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” a frustratingly uneven and often meandering period drama written by Mendes, loosely drawing remembrances from his own formative years.
Warner Bros. President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti to Exit After 33 Years
Warner Bros. Film’s head of production and development Courtenay Valenti is stepping down after more than three decades with the studio. Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, announced that the executive will depart at the end of October. “Leaving WB after...
‘Monica’ Film Review: Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson Find Aching Truth in Hushed Family Drama
The first shot of writer-director Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” shows the eponymous heroine (Trace Lysette) in what looks like a tanning bed as the New Order song “Bizarre Love Triangle” plays on the soundtrack. The aspect ratio this movie is shot in is unusually narrow, and this aids the sense that Lysette’s Monica feels both isolated and trapped.
‘The Ghost of Richard Harris’ Review: Larger-Than-Life Actor Remembered Ruefully and Gratefully
The word “legendary” gets tossed around pretty easily when discussing important actors, but there’s a huge difference between starring in a lot of important movies, and starring in a lot of movies while leaving everyone you ever met with an epic, semi-fantastical tale about how incredibly drunk you got.
How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
Apple Unveils Premiere Dates for Jennifer Lawrence Drama ‘Causeway’ and ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Doc
Apple revealed on Friday the streaming release dates for original films “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Both films are due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week. The A24-produced “Causeway” debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+....
Colman Domingo Praises Zendaya After ‘Euphoria’ Guest Actor Emmy Win: ‘She’s an Incredible Scene Partner’
In a standout night for HBO’s “Euphoria” at the Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 4, it was an especially joyous one for actor Colman Domingo, who scored his first major industry win for his moving turn as teeenager Rue’s (Zendaya) patient sponsor Ali on the controversial drama.
‘She-Hulk’s Tim Roth on Whether Blonsky Is Actually Running a Con: ‘He’s Had Time to Think’
If you’ve made it through the first three episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and you’re wondering if Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination, is actually a reformed man, you’re not alone. So is most of the MCU. Even Tim Roth, who returns as the character from “The Incredible Hulk,” isn’t totally sure.
