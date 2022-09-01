Read full article on original website
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the latest data available from the CDC, suicide rates in 2020 were 30% higher than in the year 2000. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 10 to 44. It was responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020.
