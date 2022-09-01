ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the latest data available from the CDC, suicide rates in 2020 were 30% higher than in the year 2000. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 10 to 44. It was responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission. “This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans,” Abbott said.
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
Texas Tuition Promise Fund enrollment now open until Feb. 28

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, began Thursday and runs through Feb. 28, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in an announcement Friday. According to a release, the fund offers a way to prepay for a child’s future higher...
