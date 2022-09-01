Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Madison County motorcyclist killed by tractor driver impaired by drugs, deputies say
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while impaired by drugs after he allegedly hit and killed a Madison County man on a motorcycle on Saturday, September 3, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County man facing charges after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen car
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and reckless driving after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through Madison County in a stolen car, eventually crashing into an abandoned house. On Sunday, September 4, a Village of Canastota Police...
cnyhomepage.com
3 killed in Route 20 crash
BRIDGEWATER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A two car head on crash has taken three lives, including a child. Three others suffered serious injuries, including a baby. The crash occurred on Route 20 in Bridgewater, a half mile east of the intersection with Route 8. According to the Oneida County Sherriff...
cnycentral.com
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
2 brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County home
Hastings, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man shot and killed his 30-year-old brother in Oswego County Saturday before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life, according to State Police. Colin B. Teeter killed his brother Kyle R. Teeter with a rifle inside the family home at 7...
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WKTV
3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash
Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Man stabbed by girlfriend on Syracuse’s North Side; both charged by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday in the city’s North Side, police said. Reginald Bradwell, 40, was found with a stab wound to his arm at about 2:22 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed burglary issues, crossing crime scenes and bus safety. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will appear...
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Syracuse Detective Saves Child Who Was Lifeless in Mother’s Arms After Pursuit
SYRACUSE, NY – Police found a mother holding a lifeless baby after concluding a traffic...
wwnytv.com
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute
Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
2 Central NY teens dead after contacting live wires after truck crashes into downed tree
Redfield, N.Y. — Two teens are dead after they came in contact with live wires after a truck crashed into a downed tree in Oswego County Wednesday night, deputies said. Dead are Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek and Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, deputies said. Young was driving...
