Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

“I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it’s really an honor,” Knight said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention I play with the best players in the world night in and night out when we suit up for the U.S. team. To be able to play with other individuals, and the creativity and competitiveness, it keeps you going.”

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists. The Americans will next face the Czech Republic, which reached the last four for the first time by upsetting Olympic bronze medalist Finland 2-1 in overtime.

Defending champion Canada beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a semifinal against Switzerland, which beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.

Sarah Potomak had a goal and an assist for Canada.

