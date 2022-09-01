Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Duluth man gets 10 years for gun theft, chase and attempted bank robbery
SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A Duluth man will spend ten years in federal prison for leading police in the Twin Ports on several high-speed chases, stealing guns and attempting to rob a bank. The U-S Attorney’s Office in Wisconsin says 31-year-old Cody Nelson was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty. Investigators...
MN Man Sentenced for Armed Crime Spree That Ended With Standoff
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday after he was convicted for attempted bank robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon. A News release from the U.S. The Attorney's Office in Western Wisconsin says 31-year-old Cody Walker-Nelson went on a...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth man sentenced to 10 years after ‘drug-induced criminal rampage’
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after what the judge called a “drug-induced criminal rampage” through the Twin Ports. The incident happened in October 2021. Cody Walker-Nelson, 31, was sentenced in federal court Thursday. He pleaded guilty in May 2022.
cbs3duluth.com
No one injured in Superior garage fire
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
Daily Telegram
Superior man sentenced for 'drug-induced rampage' through Twin Ports
MADISON — A Superior man who went on a one-person crime spree in the Twin Ports last October was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 10 years in prison and three years supervised release. Cody Walker-Nelson, 31, told District Judge William Conley that Oct. 1 was “the worst day...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WDIO-TV
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door to door ministry
After about a two and a half year hiatus, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back to performing door to door ministry. They say schedules could vary due to the volunteers, but they aim to have a Monday-Sunday schedule. The Jehovah’s Witnesses, both in the Northland and across the country are retuning...
FOX 21 Online
Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches
DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended. The fire department urges people to stay out of the...
FOX 21 Online
Glensheen’s Formal Garden Back Open To The Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen’s formal garden officially reopened today after a year of reconstruction and restoration. With the support from legislators and construction staff, Glensheen was able to use part of a 4 million dollar bonding proposal to do a complete teardown and rebuild. They brought the planting...
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
FOX 21 Online
Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash
CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
FOX 21 Online
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
perfectduluthday.com
Lincoln Park trades print shop for restaurant, tea and spices
A fast-growing print shop has moved out of Lincoln Park for a bigger building and plans are in the works for two new businesses — including an Indonesian restaurant — to take over the prime Superior Street location. JS Print Group purchased the former Udac building and three...
cbs3duluth.com
Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Warrior Brewing Releases New Bourbon Ale
DULUTH, Minn. — The veteran owned Warrior Brewing Company is putting out a new brew that highlights one specific community partnership. Them and Strong Compass have come together to create a Bourbon Barrel Ale. Their mission is to brew beer with different veterans, law enforcement, and emergency services. Being...
perfectduluthday.com
Book Signing: Jeffrey M. Sauve for Murder at Minnesota Point
Meet and greet Minnesota author Jeffrey M. Sauve at Zenith Bookstore. In his new book Murder at Minnesota Point, Sauve, a Northfield-based historian and writer, tells the true-crime narrative of a two-year nationwide manhunt for a woman’s murder in the late 19th century on the isolated sandy shores of Minnesota Point in Duluth.
