Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire
(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
swnewsmedia.com
Woman who allegedly took infant son during visitation in Scott County charged with kidnapping
A 24-year-old Hamel woman has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking her infant son during a parental visitation at the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester was charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court on one count of kidnapping. Forester is the noncustodial mother of the 9-month-old boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Savage police calls: Aug. 18-24
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 22-28
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 22-28. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Driving & DWIs:. Aug....
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
fox9.com
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday. The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held...
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10, carjacks someone
A shoplifting suspect at a Twin Cities Old Navy store crashed into a parked vehicle, fled police the wrong way on Hwy. 10, and then tried to carjack another vehicle when police stopped him. The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, with two Retail COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and...
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
11 displaced, cat missing and dog dead after townhome fire
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Eleven people are displaced after a townhome caught fire Saturday afternoon in Maplewood.The Maplewood Public Safety Department and firefighters from six other area departments responded to the fire at 3:08 p.m. on the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive North.All occupants of the 3-unit townhome were able to escape safely. One cat was rescued from the unit as well. Crews remained on the scene until just after 6 p.m. A dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished, and another cat remains missing.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced because of the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scott County Sheriff: Infant, woman accused of abducting him both found safe
The Scott County Sheriff reported Wednesday morning that 9-month old Jahki Forester who was abducted on Tuesday had been found safe, along with his mother. It’s unclear where the two were found after they were last spotted in Shakopee.
Comments / 0