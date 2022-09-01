ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Woman Facing Murder Charges In Camper Fire

(Bemidji, MN) -- A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper fire that left a man dead near Cass Lake is jailed on two million dollars bail. Beltrami County prosecutors are charging 34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. The criminal complaint says witnesses saw Quaderer yelling at a man inside the camper Tuesday before lighting a piece of cloth on fire and tossing it at the door. They told deputies she ran away when the fire began to spread. Quaderer was arrested the next day in Brooklyn Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage police calls: Aug. 18-24

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Aug. 22-28

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 22-28. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Driving & DWIs:. Aug....
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bring Me The News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 displaced, cat missing and dog dead after townhome fire

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Eleven people are displaced after a townhome caught fire Saturday afternoon in Maplewood.The Maplewood Public Safety Department and firefighters from six other area departments responded to the fire at 3:08 p.m. on the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive North.All occupants of the 3-unit townhome were able to escape safely. One cat was rescued from the unit as well. Crews remained on the scene until just after 6 p.m. A dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished, and another cat remains missing.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced because of the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MAPLEWOOD, MN

