BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Brighton 5-2 Leicester: What Potter said
Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Fantastic execution for that final free-kick - topped off an amazing performance for Alexis [Mac Allister]. He was incredible, so unlucky to not have the other fantastic strike, calm with the penalty, so he's had a top afternoon." On...
