Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Cozy with a "Fur & Bling" Makeover
Has made it clear that it will continue to push out new Dunk Low iterations until everyone has a pair on their feet. The silhouette continues to hit shelves weekly, from classic color-blocked styles to wacky iterations adorned with diverse material options. Nike has recently revealed a slew of pairs with seasonal detailing and now adds one more to its list, this time exuding winter holiday cheer.
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Cargo Khaki"
Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Nike Air Force 1 High Gets Hit With a Tonal Grey Color Scheme
An all-new colorway is hitting one of ‘s most popular high-top silhouettes. The Air Force 1 High takes on a various shades of grey, detailed with tonal highights. This Nike Air Force 1 offering comes dressed in the official Wolf/Grey Metallic Silver-Volt color scheme. The Wolf Grey leather upper forms the basis of the shoe and while tonal detailing is seen on the panels, waxed laces, tongues, ankle straps and inner liner. Contrasting the matte grey is the Metallic Silver Swoosh on the side panels, as well as the cream suede heel tabs and eyestays. The sole is constructed with a translucent unit and Volt Swooshes only revealed on the outsole.
Elevate Your Fall Rotation With the New Balance 990v3 "Olive Leaf"
New Balance bringing in Teddy Santis to helm the creative direction of its Made in USA collection wasn’t exactly a gamble given that the two have had success with their collaborations in the past, but after a plethora of releases, both parties know that the partnership has paid off. After selling out a plethora of colorways this Summer, the duo is poised to step into the Fall season without losing momentum, and one iteration that is slated to keep the trendy train moving is this New Balance 990v3 “Olive Leaf” colorway.
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
Nike SB Brings the "Grinch" Treatment to the Blue Ribbon SB
Earlier this year, and its Skateboarding division, Nike SB, introduced the Blue Ribbon SB (BRSB) as a celebration of the brand’s history. Featuring a design inspired by the classic Nike Cortez and a name that references Nike’s Blue Ribbon Sports origins, the Nike BRSB is packed with heritage. Now, the sneaker finds itself in Nike’s famous “Grinch” colorway. While the unorthodox Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low of a similar color palette may turn more heads, the Nike Blue Ribbon SB “Grinch” lets the colors do the talking.
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
BSTN and Autry Buckle Up for 01 Low Collaboration
Autry, the tennis-centric footwear brand based Stateside, is back from the ’80s with a bang. With its resurgence that came for Fall/Winter 2021 to the roster of sleek styles that dropped in April, the brand has made a big comeback as it continues to appear on the feet of sneakerheads around the globe — and now BSTN grabs a slice of the action with its Autry Action Shoes collaboration.
Technics Debuts 2 New Pairs of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds
Audio brand Technics has engineered two new pairs of wireless headphones, the EAH-AZ40 and EAH-AZ60. Combining functionality and a sophisticated minimal design, the headphones offer its user expansive audio for a crisp listening experience. Both headphones employ key features such as noise cancellation and the brand’s own JustMyVoice technology, which...
New Balance 550 Surfaces in "Marblehead" Colorway
As fall approaches, New Balance gears up for new seasonal offerings. Having introduced “Nightwatch Green” and “Natural Indigo” 550s ahead of the weekend, the Boston-based athletics company now debuts a clean gray and white “Marblehead” iteration. The upcoming pairs arrive in the silhouette’s signature...
Nike Air More Uptempo Gears up for NBA Season With Basketball Textured Iteration
In light of the upcoming NBA season which is set to begin on October 19, is paying homage to the sport with the release of a basketball-textured Air More Uptempo. With the new season fast approaching, the all-new “Sail Basketball” colorway has surfaced just in time. The new...
Nike Air Max 1 Master Returns in "Magma Orange"
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, is bringing back its “Master” concept for the shoe. First introduced in 2017, the limited-edition “Master” line debuted a number of unique colors and prints over the years. The upcoming offering is highlighted by its “Magma...
Lorier's Copper Safari Celebrates Heritage of Exploration
Our friends at the New York-based watchmaking company Lorier have now released a brilliant copper Safari field watch for those with an affinity for exploration. Produced in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Urban Gentry, Lorier’s limited edition offering manages to stay consistent with the brand’s vintage aesthetic, honoring timeless design aesthetics while giving them a slightly modern twist.
Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro Is the Brand's Most Advanced Gaming Mouse Yet
The race to produce the best gaming gear possible never slows down, and now Razer has introduced the new Basilisk V3 Pro, hailed by the company as the most advanced gaming mouse ever produced. Retaining much of its predecessor’s exceptional ergonomic form, the new mode has greatly increased its customizability thanks to a 13-Zone Chroma Lighting and Full Underglow, each of those areas boasting a choice of 16.8 million colors to suit your battle station no matter how it looks.
Jordan x Bephies Beauty Supply Blends Femininity and Fierceness
Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply have come together to create a collection made for the bold — for those who are not afraid to be unapologetically themselves no matter the situation. The ‘90s hoops scene was about celebrating color and joy and incorporating these elements into the sport, blending the worlds of femininity and fierceness. Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply followed suit, as the collection is directly inspired by this era.
KSUBI Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary With a Limited-Edition Capsule and Huge Advertising Campaign
KSUBI’s presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable, and since 1999 the brand has become recognizable for its unique approach to denim. To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, the brand is launching a limited-edition capsule and a huge advertising campaign – titling the new drop ‘KSUBI 23.’
Audemars Piguet Drops a Trio of New Royal Oak Timepieces
Audemars Piguet has dropped a trio of new pieces, including two US exclusives and its first 41mm Royal Oak Chronograph in black ceramic. Customers in the US have the 41mm Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon with a ‘smoked blue-green dial with Grande Tapisserie pattern’ to look forward to. A limited edition of just 50 pieces, the titanium watch houses Audemars Piguet’s automatic 3Hz Caliber 2950 and opts for two baguette-cut diamond hour markers at the 12 o’clock position, while the others are applied white gold. The brand is listing the watch as price on application.
