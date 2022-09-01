Read full article on original website
Babyface Ray and Digga D Team Up for New Track “Goofies”
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray and British rapper Digga D have dropped some new heat in the form of their anticipated collaboration – teaming up for the new track “Goofies.”. Known as a UK drill pioneer, D lends his signature chilled-out flow to the song’s glitchy beat – led...
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent Win Creative Arts Emmy for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all took home a Creative Arts Emmy for their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. The performers won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award, marking the first time in history that a program like the Super Bowl Halftime Show was awarded in this category. “I am nervous, man. [JAY-Z] is watching,” executive producer Jesse Collins said during his acceptance speech. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”
DJ Khaled's 'GOD DID' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200
DJ Khaled is opening at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200 with GOD DID. The 18-track project earns 107,500 equivalent album units, including 96,000 in streaming equivalent album units (129.82 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 9,500 in album sales and 2,000 in track equivalent album units. GOD DID marks the We The Best Music founder’s fourth chart-topping effort following KHALED KHALED in 2021, Grateful in 2017 and Major Key in 2016.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
DJ Khaled Explains How His Relationship With JAY-Z Helped Secure Collaborations
Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”
The Weeknd Loses Voice Mid-Song, Abruptly Ends Los Angeles Stadium Show
This past weekend, The Weeknd continued his electrifying After Hours Til Dawn Tour, stopping at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Delivering fans two tracks, the Canadian artist broke into his hit single “Can’t Feel My Face” but walked off stage after his voice cracked mid-song. The...
Nirvana Ultimately Wins 'Nevermind' Baby Album Cover Lawsuit
Nirvana has recorded its latest victory at court in the case against Spencer Elden, the baby photographed for the band’s Nevermind album cover. The lawsuit had been dismissed once already back in January this year when Elden’s legal team failed to respect a deadline, but Judge Fernando M. Olguin allowed the plaintiffs an opportunity to refile, which it quickly did within the same month.
